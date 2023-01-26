India geranium oil market to grow by 2.94% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Expanding retail space will drive growth - Technavio

Jan 26, 2023, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- India geranium oil market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including A.G. Industries, Aromablendz, Aroma Treasures Pvt. Ltd., Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., Falcon, Floral Essential Oil, I B Corp, Indian Aroma Exports, K. K. Enterprise, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Kazima Cosmetics, Khadi Natural, Mother Herbs P Ltd., Natures Absolutes, OLD TREE, P T Invent India Pvt. Ltd, Rakesh Sandal Industries, Sagar Aromatics, Veda Oils, and Wild Oils, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), application (aromatherapy, skincare, massage, and others), and type (conventional and organic)
The geranium oil market in India report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the geranium oil market in India was valued at USD 6,578.35 thousand. The size of the geranium oil market in India is estimated to grow by USD 1,119.69 thousand from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 2.78%, according to Technavio.
Geranium oil market in India - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as focusing on expanding their market share through acquisitions and increasing sales by offering new products in the market. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
- A.G. Industries - The company offers products such as geranium oil for health conditions.
- Aroma Treasures Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers geranium oil and related products such as Aromablendz premium sandalwood massage oil spiked with geranium and Aloe Vera extracts, along with protein bonding.
- Indian Aroma Exports - The company offers products such as geranium essential oil.
Geranium oil market in India - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Geranium oil market in India – Market dynamics
Major drivers
- Increasing use of aromatherapy at home
- Growing awareness of the benefits of natural cosmetics
- Expanding retail space
Key challenges
- Rising threat from substitute products
- Increasing availability of counterfeit products
- Distribution challenges
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
What are the key data covered in this India geranium oil market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the geranium oil market in India between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the geranium oil market in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of geranium oil market vendors in India
Geranium Oil Market in India Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
134
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.78%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,119.69 thousand
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
2.94
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
A.G. Industries, Aromablendz, Aroma Treasures Pvt. Ltd., Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., Falcon, Floral Essential Oil, I B Corp, Indian Aroma Exports, K. K. Enterprise, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Kazima Cosmetics, Khadi Natural, Mother Herbs P Ltd., Natures Absolutes, OLD TREE, P T Invent India Pvt. Ltd, Rakesh Sandal Industries, Sagar Aromatics, Veda Oils, and Wild Oils
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 08: Parent market
- Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 11: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 12: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 13: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 14: Chart on India: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on India: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Geranium oil market in India 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Geranium oil market in India 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)
- 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)
- 4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ thousand)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Aromatherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Aromatherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Aromatherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Aromatherapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Aromatherapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Skincare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Skincare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Skincare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Skincare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Skincare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Massage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Massage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Massage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Massage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Massage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Application ($ thousand)
8 Market Segmentation by Type
- 8.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 8.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 73: Market opportunity by Type ($ thousand)
9 Customer Landscape
- 9.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 75: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 76: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 77: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 78: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 79: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 80: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 A.G. Industries
- Exhibit 81: A.G. Industries - Overview
- Exhibit 82: A.G. Industries - Product / Service
- Exhibit 83: A.G. Industries - Key offerings
- 12.4 Aromablendz
- Exhibit 84: Aromablendz - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Aromablendz - Product / Service
- Exhibit 86: Aromablendz - Key offerings
- 12.5 Aroma Treasures Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 87: Aroma Treasures Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Aroma Treasures Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 89: Aroma Treasures Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 90: Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 92: Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 I B Corp
- Exhibit 93: I B Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 94: I B Corp - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: I B Corp - Key offerings
- 12.8 Indian Aroma Exports
- Exhibit 96: Indian Aroma Exports - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Indian Aroma Exports - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: Indian Aroma Exports - Key offerings
- 12.9 K. K. Enterprise
- Exhibit 99: K. K. Enterprise - Overview
- Exhibit 100: K. K. Enterprise - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: K. K. Enterprise - Key offerings
- 12.10 Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 102: Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Kazima Cosmetics
- Exhibit 105: Kazima Cosmetics - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Kazima Cosmetics - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Kazima Cosmetics - Key offerings
- 12.12 Khadi Natural
- Exhibit 108: Khadi Natural - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Khadi Natural - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Khadi Natural - Key offerings
- 12.13 Mother Herbs P Ltd.
- Exhibit 111: Mother Herbs P Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Mother Herbs P Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Mother Herbs P Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Natures Absolutes
- Exhibit 114: Natures Absolutes - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Natures Absolutes - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Natures Absolutes - Key offerings
- 12.15 OLD TREE
- Exhibit 117: OLD TREE - Overview
- Exhibit 118: OLD TREE - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: OLD TREE - Key offerings
- 12.16 P T Invent India Pvt. Ltd
- Exhibit 120: P T Invent India Pvt. Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 121: P T Invent India Pvt. Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: P T Invent India Pvt. Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.17 Veda Oils
- Exhibit 123: Veda Oils - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Veda Oils - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Veda Oils - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 131: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations
