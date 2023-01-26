India geranium oil market to grow by 2.94% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Expanding retail space will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- India geranium oil market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Geranium Oil Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including A.G. Industries, Aromablendz, Aroma Treasures Pvt. Ltd., Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., Falcon, Floral Essential Oil, I B Corp, Indian Aroma Exports, K. K. Enterprise, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Kazima Cosmetics, Khadi Natural, Mother Herbs P Ltd., Natures Absolutes, OLD TREE, P T Invent India Pvt. Ltd, Rakesh Sandal Industries, Sagar Aromatics, Veda Oils, and Wild Oils, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), application (aromatherapy, skincare, massage, and others), and type (conventional and organic)

The geranium oil market in India report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the geranium oil market in India was valued at USD 6,578.35 thousand. The size of the geranium oil market in India is estimated to grow by USD 1,119.69 thousand from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 2.78%, according to Technavio.

Geranium oil market in India - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as focusing on expanding their market share through acquisitions and increasing sales by offering new products in the market. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

A.G. Industries - The company offers products such as geranium oil for health conditions.

The company offers products such as geranium oil for health conditions. Aroma Treasures Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers geranium oil and related products such as Aromablendz premium sandalwood massage oil spiked with geranium and Aloe Vera extracts, along with protein bonding.

The company offers geranium oil and related products such as Aromablendz premium sandalwood massage oil spiked with geranium and Aloe Vera extracts, along with protein bonding. Indian Aroma Exports - The company offers products such as geranium essential oil.

Geranium oil market in India - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Geranium oil market in India – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Increasing use of aromatherapy at home

Growing awareness of the benefits of natural cosmetics

Expanding retail space

Key challenges

Rising threat from substitute products

Increasing availability of counterfeit products

Distribution challenges

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this India geranium oil market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the geranium oil market in India between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the geranium oil market in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of geranium oil market vendors in India

Geranium Oil Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 134 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,119.69 thousand Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.94 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled A.G. Industries, Aromablendz, Aroma Treasures Pvt. Ltd., Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., Falcon, Floral Essential Oil, I B Corp, Indian Aroma Exports, K. K. Enterprise, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Kazima Cosmetics, Khadi Natural, Mother Herbs P Ltd., Natures Absolutes, OLD TREE, P T Invent India Pvt. Ltd, Rakesh Sandal Industries, Sagar Aromatics, Veda Oils, and Wild Oils Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 12: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 13: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)

Exhibit 14: Chart on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Geranium oil market in India 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Geranium oil market in India 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)

4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ thousand)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 33: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ thousand)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 40: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Aromatherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Aromatherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Aromatherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Aromatherapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Aromatherapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Skincare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Skincare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Skincare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Skincare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Skincare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Massage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Massage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Massage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Massage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Massage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Application ($ thousand)

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 61: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 63: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Comparison by Type

8.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 67: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ thousand)



Exhibit 71: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 73: Market opportunity by Type ($ thousand)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 75: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 76: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 77: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 78: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 79: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 80: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A.G. Industries

Exhibit 81: A.G. Industries - Overview



Exhibit 82: A.G. Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: A.G. Industries - Key offerings

12.4 Aromablendz

Exhibit 84: Aromablendz - Overview



Exhibit 85: Aromablendz - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Aromablendz - Key offerings

12.5 Aroma Treasures Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 87: Aroma Treasures Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Aroma Treasures Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Aroma Treasures Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 90: Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 I B Corp

Exhibit 93: I B Corp - Overview



Exhibit 94: I B Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: I B Corp - Key offerings

12.8 Indian Aroma Exports

Exhibit 96: Indian Aroma Exports - Overview



Exhibit 97: Indian Aroma Exports - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Indian Aroma Exports - Key offerings

12.9 K. K. Enterprise

. K. Enterprise Exhibit 99: K. K. Enterprise - Overview



Exhibit 100: K. K. Enterprise - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: K. K. Enterprise - Key offerings

12.10 Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Kazima Cosmetics

Exhibit 105: Kazima Cosmetics - Overview



Exhibit 106: Kazima Cosmetics - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Kazima Cosmetics - Key offerings

12.12 Khadi Natural

Exhibit 108: Khadi Natural - Overview



Exhibit 109: Khadi Natural - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Khadi Natural - Key offerings

12.13 Mother Herbs P Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Mother Herbs P Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Mother Herbs P Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Mother Herbs P Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Natures Absolutes

Exhibit 114: Natures Absolutes - Overview



Exhibit 115: Natures Absolutes - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Natures Absolutes - Key offerings

12.15 OLD TREE

Exhibit 117: OLD TREE - Overview



Exhibit 118: OLD TREE - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: OLD TREE - Key offerings

12.16 P T Invent India Pvt. Ltd

Exhibit 120: P T Invent India Pvt. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 121: P T Invent India Pvt. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: P T Invent India Pvt. Ltd - Key offerings

12.17 Veda Oils

Exhibit 123: Veda Oils - Overview



Exhibit 124: Veda Oils - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Veda Oils - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

