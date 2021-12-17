India Gypsum Board Market (2021 to 2027) - by Type, Thickness, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Gypsum Board Market, by Type (Wall Board, Ceiling Board, Pre-decorated Board, Others), By Thickness (1/2inch, 5/8inch, Other Thicknesses), By Application, By Region, By Top 10 States, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Gypsum Board Market stood at INR2073.37 crore in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.78% by 2027, owing to the rising number of residential buildings in which gypsum board is used as a construction material due to its properties like heat resistance, moisture preservation, sound absorbing and fire proofing.

There has been an increased demand for gypsum board in commercial spaces such as shops, malls, hotels, and restaurants & offices. Gypsum boards are lightweight, which makes them easier to install. With dynamic consumer sentiments and ever-changing demands leading to absorption of existing and new commercial spaces, there is a need to alter the interior aesthetics of the spaces from time to time. With gypsum boards, interior alterations and renovations become fast, easy, and cheaper as compared to traditional board & lath. Gypsum boards find wide applications in various industries such as power plants, refinery, cement industry, steel, and mining, among others.



Gypsum board is the technical product name used by manufacturers for a specific board with a gypsum core and a paper facing. It is widely used as a construction material in interior designing works. Gypsum board is used as surface material and its applications are prominent in wall and ceiling construction. Various types of gypsum boards are clued wallboard, backing board, core board, fire-resistant gypsum board, water-resistant gypsum board, and gypsum form board.



Based on the Type, the market is segmented into Wall Board, Ceiling Board, Pre-decorated Board, Others. In 2021, Wall Board was the dominating segment by type in India Gypsum Board Market and accounted for a share of 51.69% owing to wide acceptance of wallboards as a substitute to plaster and lath. Also, increasing demand for sustainable construction and growing number of commercial construction projects are accelerating the demand for this segment. Wallboards are the premier building material for residential, commercial, and institutional structures.



By Top 10 States, Maharashtra is the largest market in with a share of 12.42% in the India Gypsum Board Market as of 2021 and is expected to continue dominance in the forecast years as well, due to the increasing construction of commercial and residential buildings in the state, especially in Mumbai. Additionally, rising trend of multi-family buildings and the increasing migration of people from towns to the cities are the other major factors driving the growth of the gypsum board market in Maharashtra.



Some of the major players operating in India Gypsum Board Market are Sakarni Plaster (India) Private Limited, Unity Gyptech Products., INDIA GYPSUM PVT LTD, Saint-Gobain Gyproc India Ltd., Vinayak Gypsum & Interiors Pvt. Ltd., Shubham Plasters, Eros Minerock Products LLP., Gypelite India Private Limited, Gypcore India Pvt Ltd, USG Boral Building Products India Private Limited, Ocean International, among others.



