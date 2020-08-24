India Hand Sanitizer Industry Review 2015-2019, with Estimations for 2020 and Forecasts Over 2021-2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Hand Sanitizer Market, by Product Type (Gel, Liquid, Foam and Spray), by End User (Hospitals, Households, Restaurants & Hotels, and Others (Schools, etc.), by Distribution Channel, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Hand Sanitizer Market is projected to surpass USD 280.1 million by 2030.



Growth of the hand sanitizer market in India can be attributed to rising awareness about healthy lifestyle & wellness, shifting consumer preference towards convenient hygiene products and rising disposable income. Moreover, the strong marketing activities by leading brands, in addition to huge endorsements, are some other drivers of the hand sanitizer market in India. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has boosted the demand for sanitizers like never before across the diverse end-user segments.



The hand sanitizer market is categorized into Gel, Liquid, Foam and Spray, among which the Gel based segment dominated the market in 2019 and the segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than other segments throughout the forecast period as well. The Gel based segment category held a major part of the market share in 2019 due to higher consumer preference. Additionally, due to the strong marketing, and endorsements by celebrities of hand sanitizer products, this category has been witnessing significant growth throughout the historical period and is anticipated to maintain stable growth during the forecast period as well.



West India dominated the country's hand sanitizer market in 2019, and the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in the Indian Hand Sanitizer Market are Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Himalaya Drug Company Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., and others.



