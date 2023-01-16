India handbags market Size to Grow by USD 207.51 million from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India handbags market size is estimated to increase by USD 207.51 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period, according to Technavio - Request a sample report

India handbags market – Vendor analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Handbags Market in India

Vendor offerings -

BAGGIT - The company offers handbags such as tote bags.

Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers handbags such as sling bags.

Holii - The company offers handbags such as clutches.

Ladida LLC - The company offers handbags such as PU handbags.

Vendor landscape –

The India handbags market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer handbags in the market are BAGGIT, Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hidesign, Holii, Ladida LLC, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd., and VIP Industries Ltd. and others.

Global vendors have established a strong foothold across India. They focus on developing innovative and unique products in terms of design, quality, and specifications to cater to the demand for handbags in the country. Prominent vendors are trying to establish a strong customer base in India by providing a wide variety of products, which will help them remain competitive and gain significant market revenue. They compete in terms of brand, quality, and price. Local manufacturers also offer a comprehensive range of handbags.

India handbags market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

India handbags market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (clutches and wallets, shoulder bags, satchels and saddles, and totes) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The clutches and wallets segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Clutches are mainly used for carrying minimal essentials such as cosmetics, phones, small wallets, and cards. The growing disposable income, rising spending on designer products, growing demand for luxury and premium leather wallets, and increasing number of working women across India are expected to boost the demand for clutches and wallets. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the segment in the handbags market in India during the forecast period.

India handbags market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The expansion of retail and online distribution landscape is driving the growth of the market. Vendors are increasing their production and distribution across India. The retail landscape is evolving across the country, as consumers' preference is shifting from conventional stores to online channels. The growing Internet connectivity and the increasing adoption of smartphones further support the emergence of online retailing. Factors such as ease of purchasing, the availability of home-delivery options, the convenience of choosing from a wide variety of products attract buyers. These factors will boost the sales of handbags through online retail channels, which, in turn, will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The personalization and customization of handbags is a key trend in the market. Apart from leather, handbags are made of a wide range of materials, such as denim, cotton canvas, jute, precious stones, and handicraft materials. Local vendors and boutique shops across India manufacture a wide range of customized and personalized handbags. Hence, the rising focus of vendors on the customization and personalization of handbags is expected to support the growth of the handbags market in India during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The threats associated with counterfeit products will challenge the handbags market in India during the forecast period. The presence of counterfeit handbags leads to an uneven competitive scenario. Vendors of counterfeit handbags sell their products at very low prices when compared to branded products. The growing penetration of e-commerce platforms among consumers has further increased the sales of counterfeit products. Moreover, customers face difficulties in distinguishing between genuine and counterfeit products. Thus, the increasing availability of several counterfeit products in offline and online distribution channels will negatively affect the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors in India, which will hinder the market's growth.

What are the key data covered in this India handbags market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of India handbags market between 2022 and 2026

handbags market between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the India handbags market and its contribution to the parent market

handbags market and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of India handbags market vendors

India Handbags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.90% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 207.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.24 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled BAGGIT, Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hidesign, Holii, Ladida LLC, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, SAPL Industries Pvt. Ltd., and VIP Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

