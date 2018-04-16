India Herbal Extract Market Report 2017: FY'2012-FY'2022

The market is majorly driven by the growing preference of people for natural and herbal products over the already existing chemical-based products.

The stakeholders of this report include herbal extracts, oleoresins and essential oil manufacturers and distributing agents, pharmaceutical & nutraceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverages companies, companies involved in research, farmers in India and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in herbal extracts market in future.

India herbal extracts market has recorded phenomenal growth over the years with rising awareness among the people about the health benefits of consuming herbal products.

Trends And Developments In India Herbal Extracts Market



Increasing Acceptance Of Plant Extract Based Products

Introduction Of Herbal Products By Cosmetics Brands

Innovations And New Product Launches In India Herbal Extracts Market

Herbal Extracts Market Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

Market Players Are Looking To Shift Manufacturing Facility Outside India

Growing Use Of Herbal Extracts In Veterinary Medicines

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Comparison Of India Herbal Extracts Market With Global Herbal Extracts Market



4. Introduction Of India Herbal Extracts Market



5. Value Chain Analysis Of India Herbal Extracts Market



6. India Herbal Extracts Market Size, Fy'2012-Fy'2017



7. India Herbal Extracts Market Segmentation



8. India Pharmaceuticals And Nutraceuticals Herbal Extracts Market



9. India Cosmetics Herbal Extracts Market



10. India Food And Beverages Herbal Extracts Market



11. Snapshot On India Oleoresins And Essential Oils Market



12. Pricing Analysis In India Herbal Extracts Market



13. Trends And Developments In India Herbal Extracts Market



14. Government Regulations In India Herbal Extracts Market



15. Swot Analysis Of India Herbal Extracts Market



16. Competitive Scenario In India Herbal Extracts Market, Fy'2017



17. Market Share Of Major Players In India Herbal Extracts Market, Fy'2017



18. Company Profiles Of Major Players In India Herbal Extracts Market



19. Investment Model For Setting Up Herbal Extract Manufacturing Plant In India



20. India Herbal Extracts Market Future Outlook And Projections, Fy'2018-Fy'2022



21. Analyst Recommendations For Existing And Potential Players In India Herbal Extracts Market



22. Macro Economic Factors Impacting India Herbal Extracts Market, Fy'2012-Fy'2022



Companies Mentioned



Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited

Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.

Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Indfrag Limited

K.Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt. Ltd.

Kancor Ingredients

OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd.

Plant Lipids Private Limited

Sai Phytoceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Sami Labs Limited

Sanat Products Ltd.

Sydler India

Synthite Industries Limited

Vidya Herbs Private Limited

