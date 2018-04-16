India Herbal Extract Market Report 2017: FY'2012-FY'2022

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Herbal Extract Market by End Users (Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceutical, Cosmetics and Food & Beverage Industries), by Extract type, Oleoresins and Essential Oil - Outlook to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is majorly driven by the growing preference of people for natural and herbal products over the already existing chemical-based products.
The stakeholders of this report include herbal extracts, oleoresins and essential oil manufacturers and distributing agents, pharmaceutical & nutraceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverages companies, companies involved in research, farmers in India and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in herbal extracts market in future.
India herbal extracts market has recorded phenomenal growth over the years with rising awareness among the people about the health benefits of consuming herbal products.
Trends And Developments In India Herbal Extracts Market
- Increasing Acceptance Of Plant Extract Based Products
- Introduction Of Herbal Products By Cosmetics Brands
- Innovations And New Product Launches In India Herbal Extracts Market
- Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
- Market Players Are Looking To Shift Manufacturing Facility Outside India
- Growing Use Of Herbal Extracts In Veterinary Medicines
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Comparison Of India Herbal Extracts Market With Global Herbal Extracts Market
4. Introduction Of India Herbal Extracts Market
5. Value Chain Analysis Of India Herbal Extracts Market
6. India Herbal Extracts Market Size, Fy'2012-Fy'2017
7. India Herbal Extracts Market Segmentation
8. India Pharmaceuticals And Nutraceuticals Herbal Extracts Market
9. India Cosmetics Herbal Extracts Market
10. India Food And Beverages Herbal Extracts Market
11. Snapshot On India Oleoresins And Essential Oils Market
12. Pricing Analysis In India Herbal Extracts Market
13. Trends And Developments In India Herbal Extracts Market
14. Government Regulations In India Herbal Extracts Market
15. Swot Analysis Of India Herbal Extracts Market
16. Competitive Scenario In India Herbal Extracts Market, Fy'2017
17. Market Share Of Major Players In India Herbal Extracts Market, Fy'2017
18. Company Profiles Of Major Players In India Herbal Extracts Market
19. Investment Model For Setting Up Herbal Extract Manufacturing Plant In India
20. India Herbal Extracts Market Future Outlook And Projections, Fy'2018-Fy'2022
21. Analyst Recommendations For Existing And Potential Players In India Herbal Extracts Market
22. Macro Economic Factors Impacting India Herbal Extracts Market, Fy'2012-Fy'2022
Companies Mentioned
- Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited
- Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.
- Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
- Indfrag Limited
- K.Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt. Ltd.
- Kancor Ingredients
- OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd.
- Plant Lipids Private Limited
- Sai Phytoceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
- Sami Labs Limited
- Sanat Products Ltd.
- Sydler India
- Synthite Industries Limited
- Vidya Herbs Private Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7tptch/india_herbal?w=5
