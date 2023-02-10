India Home Healthcare Services, Devices, and Solutions Market Report 2022: An INR 1,552.64 Bn Market by 2027 from INR 604.21 Bn in 2021

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Healthcare Market in India 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of revenue, the home healthcare market was valued at INR 604.21 Bn in FY 2021. It is expected to reach INR 1,552.64 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~19.50% during the 2022 - 2027 period.

The rapid penetration of smartphones and the internet, coupled with supportive government policies, has propelled the growth of the market. The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic fueled the adoption of home healthcare because it warrants comprehensive planning for disease management.



Home healthcare is actively used to fight the pandemic through social distancing, contact tracing, disease monitoring, and data exchange. The home healthcare ecosystem includes patients, healthcare providers, and healthcare fund providers.

Home healthcare lowers the rate of admissions and re-admissions in hospitals, ensuring compliance with the treatment regimen and early detection of illnesses, leading to reduced cost burden on fund providers. However, the uncertain performance of various home healthcare solutions and inadequate technology infrastructure are major challenges.



Segment Insights:



The market has three segments: services, devices, and solutions. In FY 2021, home healthcare services were the largest segment, accounting for ~47.10% of the total market revenue. The increased adoption of home healthcare apps, because of improved healthcare delivery and clinical outcomes, is anticipated to drive the growth of the home healthcare services market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



The home healthcare ecosystem has gone through a paradigm shift in the wake of the pandemic. The industry witnessed radical changes in terms of consumer behavior. Some of the key changes were the adoption of connected devices, a focus on disease prevention, and enhanced patient engagement.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the country's healthcare system and has impacted the home healthcare market. Digital and e-services platforms such as online consultation platforms have developed further during the pandemic.

Despite the setbacks, the pandemic has promoted the adoption and deployment of home healthcare devices and apps to establish a safe and connected healthcare ecosystem.

Various hospitals have collaborated with health-tech companies to offer teleconsultation through mobile apps. For example, Columbia Asia Hospital has partnered with health-tech company Cure.fit to offer teleconsultation through its app Care.fit.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Telehealth and telemedicine services in home healthcare

4.1. Telehealth and telemedicine in home healthcare

4.2. Emergence of home healthcare

4.3. Services offered in home healthcare



Chapter 5: Market overview

5.1. Home healthcare market - An overview

5.1.1. Market size and growth forecast based on value (FY 2020 - FY 2027e)

5.1.2. Competitive scenario and business models



Chapter 6: Market segmentation

6.1. India home healthcare market - Segmentation

6.1.1 Home healthcare market share - Based on type (FY 2021 and FY 2027e)

6.1.2. Home healthcare services segment-wise size and growth forecast (FY 2020 - FY 2027e)

6.1.3. Home healthcare devices segment-wise size and growth forecast (FY 2020 - FY 2027e)

6.1.4. Home healthcare solutions segment-wise size and growth forecast (FY 2020 - FY 2027e)



Chapter 7: Impact of COVID-19

7.1. Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 8: Market influencers

8.1. Market drivers

8.2. Market challenges



Chapter 9: Company Benchmarking

9.1. Player benchmarking

9.2. Website benchmarking



Chapter 10: Competitive landscape

10.1. Key players

10.1.1. Apollo Home Healthcare Limited

10.1.2. CallHealth Services Private Limited

10.1.3. Care24

10.1.4. Critical Care Unified Private Limited

10.1.5. Guardian Angel Homecare Private Limited

10.1.6. Healthcare at Home Private Limited

10.1.7. India Home Health Care Private Limited

10.1.8. Life Circle Health Services Private Limited

10.1.9. Medwell Ventures Private Limited

10.1.10. Portea Medical Private Limited



Chapter 11: Innovation and strategies

11.1. Innovation and strategies by Key players



Chapter 12: Recent developments

