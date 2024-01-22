India Hybrid Vehicles Market Report 2024 - Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) Scheme Plays a Key Role in Incentivizing Both Manufacturers and Consumers

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hybrid Vehicles Market in India, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hybrid vehicles market in India is experiencing a significant paradigm shift as the automotive industry responds to global imperatives of sustainability and environmental consciousness. The surge in environmental awareness and the imperative to reduce carbon footprints have positioned hybrid vehicles as a viable and compelling solution in the Indian automotive market.

Market insights:

Around 2.64 million hybrid vehicles were sold in India in FY 2023, and by the end of FY 2028, it is anticipated that around 14.06 million hybrid vehicles will be sold, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~45.16 % during the FY 2024-FY 2028 forecast period.



The automotive industry in India, traditionally dominated by internal combustion engine vehicles, is witnessing a gradual transformation with an increasing acceptance of hybrid technology. The shift is evident across various vehicle segments, including sedans, SUVs, and two-wheelers, reflecting a growing market receptiveness to hybrid powertrains. Market leaders and new entrants alike are investing in research and development to enhance hybrid vehicle performance, reduce costs, and expand the product portfolio.



However, the hybrid vehicles market in India faces several challenges that warrant attention. High initial costs, limited charging infrastructure, and consumer scepticism regarding hybrid technology remain impediments to widespread adoption. Addressing these challenges requires collaborative efforts from industry stakeholders, policymakers, and financial institutions to create an enabling environment for the sustainable growth of the hybrid vehicle market.

Key growth opportunities:

Government initiatives, such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, tax incentives, and subsidies, play a pivotal role in incentivizing both manufacturers and consumers. These measures, coupled with the increasing emphasis on research and development, are expected to drive down costs and enhance the overall competitiveness of hybrid vehicles.



Moreover, the rising demand for fuel-efficient and eco-friendly transportation, coupled with a growing awareness of environmental stewardship, positions hybrid vehicles as a strategic choice for consumers and businesses alike. Strategic collaborations, technological innovation, and a focus on localized manufacturing will be instrumental in unlocking the full potential of the hybrid vehicles market in India.

As the automotive industry navigates the transition towards sustainable mobility, hybrid vehicles are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of transportation in the country.

Companies Profiled

Maruti Suzuki India

Mahindra & Mahindra

Tata Motors

Honda Motor Company

Ola Electric Mobility Private

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private

BMW India Private

Hyundai Motor India

MG Motor India Private

Volvo Auto India Private

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Working model of hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

3.3. Comparison of type of electric vehicles



Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. India hybrid vehicles market overview

4.1.1. Market size and growth forecast (FY 2022 - FY 2028e)

4.1.2. Current market scenario



Chapter 5: Business model

5.1. Business model of hybrid vehicle manufacturers in India



Chapter 6: Growth opportunities

6.1. Growth opportunities: Behavioral trends in Indian hybrid vehicle mobility



Chapter 7: Government policies

7.1. Central government policies

7.2. State government policies



Chapter 8: Market influencers

8.1. Market drivers

8.2. Market challenges



Chapter 9: Competitive landscape

Chapter 10: Upcoming vehicles



Chapter 11: Recent developments

