India Industrial Gases Industry Report 2023: Analysis, Competition, Forecasts and Opportunities, 2018-2028 - Promising Demand from Light Engineering and Mining Industries

India Industrial Gases Market is anticipated to increase at an impressive rate in the forecast period 2028 due to the increasing demand for mining activities in the country. As one of the world's top producers of iron ore and bauxite, the harvest accounts for roughly 2.5 percent of the gross domestic product in India.



Industrial gases play a significant role in India's industrial and economic growth. Industrial gases are created gaseous substances used in industry. The main gases offered include acetylene, hydrogen, helium, argon, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide, with many more gases and mixes also being made accessible in gas cylinders.

Given the enormous harm being done to the environment and ecology, they frequently review and upgrade their processes to reduce costs and make them more sustainable. The manufacturing and industrial sectors rely on them as their foundation.

Because they want to expand internationally, domestic players are looking at the dynamics provided by global marketplaces to speed up production. Due to COVID-19, there is a greater need for oxygen gas. One of the biggest bottlenecks for the industry is the need for more standards and regulations for the supply of these gases.



Oxygen and acetylene are two extensively used industrial gases in a variety of sectors. The user's safety is a priority in the design of the cylinders holding these gases. However, ensuring the highest level of safety on an industrial site is insufficient. While handling compressed gases, one should be aware of the various risks and hazards involved. Understanding the characteristics of the gas inside, such as toxicity, flammability limits, and toxicity - Threshold Limit Value, is crucial (TLV).

Furthermore, it's critical to comprehend the risks that gases offer under low temperatures, high pressures, or in various physical states, such as non-liquefied or liquefied. To deal with the hazardous behavior of gases, various stringent policies are framed by authorities.

Promising Demand from Light Engineering Industry.

Steel production and metal fabrication, as well as the production of basic and manufactured metals, depend heavily on industrial gases. Almost every industrial sector depends on steel, including the automobile, building, and defense industries. As the main raw material used to create steel, oxygen plays a crucial role in steel production.

Additionally, argon and oxygen are frequently employed together while refining stainless steel. Metal fabrication uses industrial gases in a significant way. For instance, argon is utilized as a shielding gas for the electric arc welding of nonferrous and specialty metals, and acetylene is used for welding and metal cutting. Metal sheeting, rods, wires, and castings are all heat-treated and worked with nitrogen.



In recent decades, the usage of specialized gases in the automotive sector has grown significantly. Xenon is used in automobile headlamps, whereas argon and nitrogen are used in indication lamps. The automobile body and door sheet metal are cut with lasers using specialized gas combinations.

Automating automotive air conditioning heat exchangers frequently involves brazing in a controlled nitrogen or hydrogen atmosphere. The brazed joints can get the highest leak-free strength because of this reduced atmosphere. The active safety systems integrated into today's vehicles must include airbags. The ideal characteristics are provided by high-pressure argon and other rare gases for ultra-high-speed bag inflation.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India Industrial Gases Market.

Linde India Limited

Air Liquide India

Praxair India Private Limited

Taiyo Nippon Sanso K-Air India Private Limited

INOX Air Products

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited

Bhuruka Gases Limited

Bombay Oxygen Corporation Limited

The Southern Gas Ltd.

SICGIL INDIA LIMITED

Report Scope:

India Industrial Gases Market, By Product:

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide

Argon

Helium

India Industrial Gases Market, By Mode of Distribution:

Bulk & Cylinder

Tonnage/Gaseous

Packaged

India Industrial Gases Market, By Region:

North

South

West

East

