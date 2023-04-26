India Infrastructure Construction Industry Report 2023

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrastructure Construction Market in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction market in India is expected to reach INR 117.02 Tn by 2027 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.26% during the 2022-2027 forecast period.

The Indian government emphasizes on the development of infrastructure because it is important to the country's overall development and helps ensure that world-class infrastructure is constructed on time. The construction industry of India is a major contributor towards India's GDP, both directly and indirectly.

The infrastructure construction market was valued at INR 14.61 Tn in 2021. It is expected to reach INR 42.83 Tn by 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 17.26% during the 2022-2027 forecast period.

The infrastructure sector is a key driver of the Indian economy. The infrastructure sector includes construction of highways, bridges, dams, and urban infrastructure.



Market Influencers

Market drivers:



Population and economic growth have accelerated urbanization across the country, and there are now significantly more metropolitan villages and cities. The sector has been making investments to raise living standards and advance societies to serve better to the country.



Key deterrents to the growth of the market:



Most of the laws in India require prior approval of concerned authorities to perform actions along the way for project development. The project developers or builders are forced into a vicious cycle by this unavoidable step as they chase multiple ministries and authorities to obtain clearances or approvals.

Another component of the infrastructure sector is the labor force. The possibility of a labor shortage, both skilled and unskilled, is one of the main factors holding back India's infrastructure development.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio- economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Types of construction contracts



Chapter 4: Infrastructure construction Market in India - An Overview

4.1. Construction market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2027e)

4.1.1. Market segmentation of India's construction industry (2021)

4.1. Infrastructure construction market size and forecast (2020 - 2027)

4.2. Growth in infrastructure related activities in FY 2021

4.3. Average road construction per day (Kms) (FY 2015-FY 2021)

4.4. Index of eight core industries

4.5. Real GVA Growth (FY 2021 vs FY 2022)

4.6. Construction costs: sector-wise



Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market drivers

5.2. Market challenges



Chapter 6: Market Trends

6.1. Market Trends



Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

7.1. Government Initiatives



Chapter 8: Investments Scenario

8.1. Government schemes for Infrastructure Construction in 2023

8.2. Schemes under Infrastructure Construction by number of opportunities in 2023

8.3. Investments in Indian Infrastructure FY 2017 - FY 2021

8.4. Investments in infrastructure as a share of India's GDP FY 2008 - FY 2022

8.5. Investment Opportunities by sub-sector in 2023



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1 Top infrastructure construction companies based on revenue (FY 2021 vs FY 2022 )

9.1.1. GMR Infrastructure Limited

9.1.2. GVK Power and Infrastructure Limited

9.1.3. Hindustan Construction Company Limited

9.1.4. IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

9.1.5. Larsen & Toubro Infrastructure Development Projects Limited

9.1.6. NCC Limited

9.1.7. Reliance Infrastructure Limited

9.1.8. Tata Projects Limited

9.1.9. Punj Lloyd Limited

9.1.10. Shapoorji Pallonji Engineering & Construction



Chapter 10: Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehgfcj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets