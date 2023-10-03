India Insulated Wire & Cable (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE & PVC) Market 2018-2023: 10.3% CAGR is Projected

According to the report, the insulated wire and cable market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% in India, predominantly on account of growing government investments towards infrastructure development projects.

Development of Smart Cities across the country under Smart Cities Mission coupled with increasing number of electronic devices per household and development of manufacturing industries under the 'Make in India' initiative, which is driving demand for power, are expected to boost market demand in the coming years.



Moreover, growing demand for reliable, efficient energy and data communication from rural areas and tier II and tier III cities and towns would positively influence the country's insulated wire and cable market.



This report discusses the following aspects of insulated wire and cable market in India:

Insulated Wire and Cable Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE & PVC), By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage & Ultra High Voltage), By Product Installation (Overhead & Underground)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Distributor

4.1. Wire and Cable, By Application

4.2. Wire and Cable, By End User

4.3. Wire and Cable, By Insulation Offered

4.4. Wire and Cable, By Brand Offering

4.5. Wire and Cable, By Product Availability

4.6. Key Selling Price Range (USD/Meter) (N=50), 2018



5. India Insulated Wire and Cable Market Landscape



6. India Insulated Wire and Cable Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE, PVC & Others)

6.2.2. By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage & Ultra High Voltage)

6.2.3. By Product Installation (Overhead & Underground)

6.2.4. By Region (North, East, West & South)

6.2.5. By Company



7. India Insulated Wire and Cable Market Attractiveness Index

7.1. By Type

7.2. By Rating

7.3. By Product Installation

7.4. By Region



8. Western India Insulated Wire and Cable Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE, PVC & Others)

8.2.2. By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage & Ultra High Voltage)

8.2.3. By Product Installation (Overhead & Underground)

8.2.4. By State (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh & Others)



9. Southern India Insulated Wire and Cable Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE, PVC & Others)

9.2.2. By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage & Ultra High Voltage)

9.2.3. By Product Installation (Overhead & Underground)

9.2.4. By State (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala & Others)



10. Northern India Insulated Wire and Cable Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE, PVC & Others)

10.2.2. By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage & Ultra High Voltage)

10.2.3. By Product Installation (Overhead & Underground)

10.2.4. By State (Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana & Others)



11. Eastern India Insulated Wire and Cable Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Type (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE, PVC & Others)

11.2.2. By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage & Ultra High Voltage)

11.2.3. By Product Installation (Overhead & Underground)

11.2.4. By State (West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar & Others)



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Impact Analysis

12.2. Drivers

12.3. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Price Point Analysis



16. India Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Competitive Benchmarking

17.2. Company Profiles

17.2.1. Polycab Wires Pvt. Ltd.

17.2.2. Havells India Ltd.

17.2.3. Finolex Cables Limited

17.2.4. KEI Industries Ltd.

17.2.5. RR Kabel Limited

17.2.6. Universal Cables Ltd.

17.2.7. Uniflex Cables Limited

17.2.8. V-Guard Industries Ltd.

17.2.9. Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd.

17.2.10. KEC International Limited



18. Strategic Recommendations



