India Insulated Wire & Cable (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE & PVC) Market 2018-2023: 10.3% CAGR is Projected

The "India Insulated Wire and Cable Market By Type (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE & PVC), By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage & Ultra High Voltage), By Product Installation (Overhead & Underground), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the insulated wire and cable market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% in India, predominantly on account of growing government investments towards infrastructure development projects.
Development of Smart Cities across the country under Smart Cities Mission coupled with increasing number of electronic devices per household and development of manufacturing industries under the 'Make in India' initiative, which is driving demand for power, are expected to boost market demand in the coming years.
Moreover, growing demand for reliable, efficient energy and data communication from rural areas and tier II and tier III cities and towns would positively influence the country's insulated wire and cable market.
This report discusses the following aspects of insulated wire and cable market in India:
- Insulated Wire and Cable Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE & PVC), By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage & Ultra High Voltage), By Product Installation (Overhead & Underground)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Distributor
4.1. Wire and Cable, By Application
4.2. Wire and Cable, By End User
4.3. Wire and Cable, By Insulation Offered
4.4. Wire and Cable, By Brand Offering
4.5. Wire and Cable, By Product Availability
4.6. Key Selling Price Range (USD/Meter) (N=50), 2018
5. India Insulated Wire and Cable Market Landscape
6. India Insulated Wire and Cable Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE, PVC & Others)
6.2.2. By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage & Ultra High Voltage)
6.2.3. By Product Installation (Overhead & Underground)
6.2.4. By Region (North, East, West & South)
6.2.5. By Company
7. India Insulated Wire and Cable Market Attractiveness Index
7.1. By Type
7.2. By Rating
7.3. By Product Installation
7.4. By Region
8. Western India Insulated Wire and Cable Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE, PVC & Others)
8.2.2. By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage & Ultra High Voltage)
8.2.3. By Product Installation (Overhead & Underground)
8.2.4. By State (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh & Others)
9. Southern India Insulated Wire and Cable Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE, PVC & Others)
9.2.2. By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage & Ultra High Voltage)
9.2.3. By Product Installation (Overhead & Underground)
9.2.4. By State (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala & Others)
10. Northern India Insulated Wire and Cable Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE, PVC & Others)
10.2.2. By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage & Ultra High Voltage)
10.2.3. By Product Installation (Overhead & Underground)
10.2.4. By State (Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana & Others)
11. Eastern India Insulated Wire and Cable Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Type (XLPE, HDPE, HMWPE, PVC & Others)
11.2.2. By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage & Ultra High Voltage)
11.2.3. By Product Installation (Overhead & Underground)
11.2.4. By State (West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar & Others)
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Impact Analysis
12.2. Drivers
12.3. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. Price Point Analysis
16. India Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Competitive Benchmarking
17.2. Company Profiles
17.2.1. Polycab Wires Pvt. Ltd.
17.2.2. Havells India Ltd.
17.2.3. Finolex Cables Limited
17.2.4. KEI Industries Ltd.
17.2.5. RR Kabel Limited
17.2.6. Universal Cables Ltd.
17.2.7. Uniflex Cables Limited
17.2.8. V-Guard Industries Ltd.
17.2.9. Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd.
17.2.10. KEC International Limited
18. Strategic Recommendations
