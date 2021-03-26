India Loan Against Property Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 by Property Tpe, Type of Loan, Interest Rate, Source, Tenure, Region, and Company
DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Loan Against Property Market, By Property Type (Self-occupied residential property, Rented Residential property, Commercial property, Self-owned plot), By Type of Loan, By Interest Rate, By Source, By Tenure, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Loan Against the Property Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 14% in value terms to reach USD857.87 billion by FY2026.
These loans offer large sums with low rates of interest along with longer tenures for repayment, thus driving the market. Loan against property works in favor of the borrower's wishes as the borrower remains the owner of the property by law during the loan tenure and is entitled to repay the loan according to his/her financial condition, further attributing to the growth of the India Loan Against Property Market.
Furthermore, loan against property can be taken for medical emergencies, education, marriages, starting/expanding business, and other family needs by providing a large amount of money.
The India Loan Against Property Market is segmented based on property type, type of loan, interest rate, source, tenure, region, and company. Based on the source, the market is further bifurcated into bank and housing finance companies (HFCs). Among these, the bank segment dominated the market in FY2020, and the trend is likely to continue until FY2026 as they provide lower interest rates along with benefitting the customers with myriad lucrative loan schemes.
Based on the type of loans, the market is further fragmented into personal loan, business loan, building & construction loan, and others. Among these, a business loan is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, closely followed by building & construction loans as most of the small and medium-sized enterprises demand funds for business and capital purposes.
Some of the market players such as Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC), Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India Bank Limited (ICICI), Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC), Punjab National Bank Housing Finance Limited (PNB), State Bank of India, offering loan against property services in Indian banks, are transparent, convenient, secure, and hassle free. They offer various customer focused schemes that enable them to enhance their customer base.
Key Target Audience:
- Loan against property banks, end-users, and other stakeholders
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
- Organizations, forums, and alliances related to loan against property
- Market research and consulting firms
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019
- Base Year: FY2020
- Estimated Year: FY2021
- Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Loan Against Property Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. India Loan Against Property Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Property Type (Self-occupied residential property, Rented Residential property, Commercial property, Self-owned plot & Others)
6.2.2. By Type of Loan (Personal Loan, Business Loan, Building & Construction Loan, Others)
6.2.3. By Interest Rate (Fixed Rate, Floating Rate)
6.2.4. By Source (Bank & Housing Finance Companies (HFCs))
6.2.5. By Tenure (Up to 5 years, 6-10 years, 11-24 Years, 25-30 Years)
6.2.6. By Region (North, East, West, South)
6.2.7. By Company
6.3. Product Market Map (By Property, By Type of Loan, By Interest Rate, By Source, By Tenure, By Region)
7. North India Loan Against Property Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Property Type
7.2.2. By Interest Rate
7.2.3. By Source
7.2.4. By Tenure
7.2.5. By Top 3 States
8. East India Loan Against Property Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Property Type
8.2.2. By Interest Rate
8.2.3. By Source
8.2.4. By Tenure
8.2.5. By Top 3 States
9. West India Loan Against Property Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Property Type
9.2.2. By Interest Rate
9.2.3. By Source
9.2.4. By Tenure
9.2.5. By Top 3 States
10. South India Loan Against Property Market Outlook
10.1 Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2 Market Share & Forecast
10.1.2. By Property Type
10.1.3. By Interest Rate
10.1.4. By Source
10.1.5. By Tenure
10.1.6. By Top 3 States
11. Market Dynamics
11.1 Drivers
11.2 Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 Company Profile
15.1.1 Housing Development Finance Corporation Bank Ltd (HDFC)
15.1.2 Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India Bank Limited (ICICI)
15.1.3 Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC)
15.1.4 Punjab National Bank Housing Finance Limited (PNB)
15.1.5 State Bank of India (SBI)
15.1.6 South Indian Bank Limited
15.1.7 Indian Bank
15.1.8 Federal Bank Limited
15.1.9 Yes Bank Limited
15.1.10 Axis Bank Limited
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgw5a7
