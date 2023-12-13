India LPG Industry Report 2023-2030: Evaluating Demand, Outlook & Emerging Business Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India LPG Market to 2030 - Evaluating Demand, Outlook & Emerging Business Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indian LPG imports have been registering some remarkable trends in the last 10 years. The growth trends over the last 10 years, 5 years and 1 year are: 17% CAGR (FY07 to FY17), 14% CAGR (FY12 to FY17) and 23%. At nearly 11 million tonnes in FY17, India surpassed Japan's imports at 10.6 million tonnes.

Sustained Growth in LPG Consumption, New Demand Centers & Demand Drivers in Development

The government has gone full throttle in promoting LPG as a reliable fuel through schemes such as Pahal, Ujjwala, Direct Benefit Transfer and 'Give it Up' which led to increased adoption of LPG in residential segment. While 'Pahal' got enlisted under Guinness Book of World Record for its largest cash transfer at a whopping USD 6.5 billion. All the same, under the Ujjwala scheme free LPG connections will be provided to 5 crore poor households by 2019.

A rapid increase in urban population combined with increasing LPG penetration in rural areas has resulted in a 10% growth in LPG consumption, making India the second largest LPG consumer in the World at 19 million tonne per year. Based on Government's continued efforts to promote clean fuel and increased adoption by consumers, LPG consumption is expected to see a sustained double-digit growth in the years to come.

Avenue for Market Diversity Driven by Favorable Prices

While over 90% of demand for LPG comes from residential consumers, a consistent hike in the excise duty for automotive fuels such as diesel and petrol has made commercial LPG a favorable option for AutoLPG segment. Owing to a significant drop in the crude oil prices and favorable economics vis a vis petrol and diesel, AutoLPG sales registered a growth of 4.9% during FY17. According to SIAM, the domestic passenger vehicle sales is likely to reach 7%-9% growth in FY18.

Significant Investments and Infrastructure Strengthening in Pipeline for LPG Sector

The ongoing upsurge in LPG consumption as well as penetration in rural segment is driven by LPG's practical advantage and an enhanced positive perception as an agent for women empowerment and social change. With new geographical shifts & expansions in demand base, there is a significant potential for LPG infrastructure addition and geographical diversification.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Global LPG Market Outlook

Demand - Supply trend

International LPG/C3 & C4 pricing trend

Major LPG hubs

India's footprint on Global LPG map

Status of LPG infrastructure & penetration in India

LPG Pipelines: Readiness, Regional spread, Capacity and Usage

Domestic LPG production capacity: Refineries & Fractionators

Growth in number of LPG connections

Existing and Emerging (Proposed/Planned/Upcoming) LPG Import Terminals

LPG Industry Structure

Government Agencies

Private Associations

Key Public & Private Players

Competitive Landscape

Mapping key public and private sector players

Market positioning and key strengths (including control over supply chain)

Snap-shot of present and upcoming Government Policies for LPG Sector in India

LPG Price Indexation

Competing Fuels - Furnace Oil, Naphtha, HSD-Auto, Petrol, PNG and CNG

Competing Segments - Residential, Transport, Commercial and Industrial

Imported LPG vs. LNG

Evolution of LPG consumption in India

Total consumption increase

Historic growth trends for LPG consumption

Demand drivers of LPG in India

Future Outlook on LPG demand (2017-2030), based on

Residential Segment

Transport Segment

Industrial Segment

Commercial Segment

Existing and Future Outlook on LPG Imports in India (2017-2030)

Historic LPG Imports Trend

Major international LPG supply destinations

Indian Refinery and Fractionator Potential for domestic LPG production

Scenario - A

Scenario - B

Outlook on India's dependence on LPG imports based on Scenario A and Scenario B vis-a-vis projected demand

High-level assessment of adequacy of existing LPG import terminals to meet Demand-Supply Gap

Existing LPG import terminal capacity and through-put

Opportunity for capacity enhancement or new capacity addition

Emerging demand for LPG cylinders (in nos.) and its high-level impact on the entire supply chain of cylinder-related manufacturing and imports

Overview on overall investment potential in LPG Sector in India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2frt1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets