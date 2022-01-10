India Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market to Surpass Nearly US$ 112 Mn by 2032 End

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global consumption of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate topped 1,413 metric tonnes. Over the projection period of 2022 to 2032, the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Magnesium nitrate hexahydrate has seen a large increase in demand due to its widespread use as an effective oxidizing, stabilizing, and dehydrating agent in a variety of industries. Effectiveness in the manufacturing of nitrogen fertilizers is predicted to have a significant impact on the growth of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market.

The use of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate in the manufacture of nitrogen fertilizers, as a source of nitrogen, is likely to provide prospective growth possibilities for the market in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to the increased usage of nitrogen in agricultural fertilizers around the world.

Furthermore, magnesium nitrate hexahydrate is widely used as a catalyst and a dehydrating agent in the manufacture of fireworks and explosives.

During the period 2017-2021, the global magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market continued on the upswing, with considerable expansion across a wide range of end-use industries. The product has seen widespread application in the production of multi-nutrient fertilizers. Nonetheless, during the projection period, the agriculture industry is expected to drive total demand for magnesium nitrate hexahydrate.

During the assessment period, Europe and Asia Pacific will exhibit considerable prospects for growth in the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market.

Key Takeaways:

India magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market to reach over US$ 112 Mn by the end of 2032.

magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market to reach over by the end of 2032. Use of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate as a phase change material in the effective exploitation of urban waste heat has become popular.

Magnesium nitrate hexahydrate consumption is expected to increase at a rapid rate in the fertilizer business, fueling its acceptance.

Growth Drivers:

Use of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate as a petrochemical catalyst in the production of petrochemical products is expected to present future growth opportunities.

Use of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate as a significant component in explosive manufacturing is likely to fuel market expansion.

Key Restraints:

Due to the restriction on fireworks, as well as health concerns such as skin, eye, and respiratory system irritation, demand for magnesium nitrate hexahydrate is anticipated to be hampered.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers have a strong global presence and a well-developed distribution network. Medium-sized businesses should concentrate on building a strong distribution network in order to expand their customer base. Manufacturers who rely on access to overseas markets or who aim to boost their investments in offshore operations may be on the receiving end.

Key Players in the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Include:

William Blythe Limited

Ricca Chemical Company, LLC

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Cosmic Chemicals

Avantor Performance Materials

BeanTown Chemical Corporation

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation

Columbus Chemical Industries Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Manufacturing Process

Nitromagnesite



Synthetic Process

By Primary Function

Solubilizing Agent



Dehydrating Agent



Oxidizing Agent



Reducing Agent



Catalyzing Agent



Others

By Application

Additives



Food & Feed Additives





Specialty Chemical Additives





Soil Additives



Process Chemicals



Manufacturing Explosives





Catalysts & other Magnesium Salts





Admixtures for Concrete





Others

Key Questions Covered in Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market Report

The report offers insight into the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market between 2022 and 2032.

Magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

