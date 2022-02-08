India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2022 will Identify and Recognize Future-Ready Factories

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18 th edition of Frost & Sullivan 's India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) , the country's earliest and the most respected, assessment-based manufacturing award, will take place on Dec. 9, 2022. Operational excellence optimization has never been more important than it is today. Hence, the 2022 edition of IMEA will evaluate and focus on future-ready factories that use digital manufacturing tools, optimize their supply chain, and effectively enhance their manufacturing capabilities. Over the past 18 years, Frost & Sullivan's proprietary assessment methodology has been used to assess over 1,200 manufacturing facilities across 18 major sectors.

Companies interested in participating in IMEA can submit their nominations by March 31, 2022; for more information, please visit https://www.frost.com/events/india-manufacturing-excellence-awards/. For any queries or assistance, please contact Apoorv Anand at [email protected] with your full name, company name, title, telephone number, and company e-mail address.

Rick Ainsworth, Chief Commercial Officer, Frost & Sullivan, said: "Over the past 18 years, Frost & Sullivan has assisted automotive, industrial engineering, FMCG, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and metals-based organizations to advance their manufacturing capabilities, extend supply chains, and optimize production systems. We are deeply committed to the technology-driven change in India, and our 'Smart Manufacturing Model' has been developed to serve and advance the IMEA vision."

Rahul Sharma, Director and Global Head, Manufacturing & Process Consulting Practice at Frost & Sullivan, said: "With the increasing challenge in the global supply chain, cost reduction, environmental pressures and a sense of urgency to capture new markets, the organizations have to accelerate digital strategy, adoption, and transformation across industries to grow."

Frost & Sullivan's awards assessment process highlights the consonance of strategic goals toward business growth, their derivative organizational objective toward enhanced competitiveness, and the facility's operational performance toward manufacturing effectiveness. The principal award at IMEA will be the "Indian Manufacturer of the Year"; there will also be sector-specific Gold and Silver awards and Future-ready Factory awards across industries such as automotive, engineering, healthcare, FMCG, metals, and chemicals. Meanwhile, the organization's combined performance in the Manufacturing Excellence and Digital Readiness segment will determine the "Smart Factory of the Year" award.

The benefits of participating in these awards include:

Business growth arising from the stakeholder needs being addressed.

arising from the stakeholder needs being addressed. Ability to build a competent supply chain, leading to enhanced competitiveness .

. Monitor your organization's manufacturing effectiveness and evaluate and benchmark digital manufacturing adoption against competitors.

and evaluate and benchmark adoption against competitors. Assessment of operational excellence and adoption of Industry 4.0.

and adoption of Digital Readiness assessment that evaluates a company's adoption of digital tools, readiness, and maturity to go along with the digital transformation journey.

that evaluates a company's adoption of digital tools, readiness, and maturity to go along with the digital transformation journey. Integrated supply chain assessment that will focus on the evaluation of upstream and downstream supply chain performance and inbound and outbound logistics.

