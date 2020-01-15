India Manufacturing Industry Report 2019: Focus on the Impact of Automation - Global Trends, Technology Assessment, Key Funding & Initiatives

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact Assessment of Automation in the Indian Manufacturing Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key questions answered in this study:

What is the next phase in industrial operations?

What are the global trends and implications of industrial automation?

What is the impact of industrial automation in India ?

? What are the factors impacting digital technology adoption in India ?

? What are the key funding and initiatives encouraging adoption of industrial automation?

What are the industrial automation technologies and some of the key participants in the Indian market?

What are some of the strategic shifts that will reshape current manufacturing businesses in India ?

The manufacturing sector is one of the foundations of the Indian economy. It is imperative that India invests in emerging technologies and research for the growth of the factories of the future. The Indian government has been prompt in realizing the importance and value addition of manufacturing to India and have unlocked several investments to sustain its position in the global market.

Government initiatives are promoting global investments, collaborations, and global companies to set up plants in India. This way the Indian manufacturing sector will begin its journey into the realm of digital and connected era meeting international standards of manufacturing.



The constant support from the government and the FDI has initiated the evolution of new partnerships that focuses on adoption of technologies associated with industrial internet of things (IIoT). Technology-driven processes will further offer customers visibility and transparency surging growth of the Indian manufacturing market to become a manufacturing hub and a knowledge center in the future.



The Indian market is slowly opening its wings toward offering services and technology that aim to support and transform the existing and upcoming manufacturers. With high returns expected from automation technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), industrial software solutions, older generation must invest to experience the vast benefits of industrial technologies to extract the true potential of the business.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Explanation of Research Methodology

Summary of Key Findings

Industrial Transformation

Global Scenario

Global Market Value

Industrialization in India

Current Scenario - India Manufacturing Sector

Factors Impacting Digital Technology Adoption in India

Problems Faced by a Majority of the Participants in the Indian Manufacturing Industry

Potential Strategies and Opportunities for Industrialization in India

Key Funding & Initiatives

Existing and Ventures for Long-term Growth

Trends in Government Initiatives

Government and Industry Initiatives and Collaborations Facilitating Digital India

Key Funding & Initiatives

Industrial Sectors Anticipated Automation Potential

Role and Impact of Automation in Other Industries

Technology Assessment in India

Market Segmentation

Role of Industrial Automation

Key Market Participants in Industrial Automation Solutions

Role of Industrial Software

Key Market Participants Offering Industrial Software Solutions

Role of New Technologies

Key New Technology Participants Offering Robotic Solutions

Key New Technology Participants Offering AI Solutions

Key New Technology Participants Offering IIoT Solutions

Key New Technology Participants Offering 3D Printing Solutions

Applications with Hardware and Software Installations

The Future of Indian Automation

Key Approaches Within The Indian Smart Factory Market

Bosch Bridges the Gap Between Existing Machinery via Smart Sensor Solutions

GE Facilities to Enable India as a Manufacturing Hub

Leading Firms Gradually Shift Toward Automated Solutions

The Way Forward

Strategic Shifts to Reshape Current Business Models

Key Contacts

