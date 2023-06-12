India MBO (Multi-Brand Outlet) Two Wheelers Market Outlook Report 2023-2027: Diversification, Digitalization & Expansion to Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India MBO Two Wheelers Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's MBO 2W Market grew at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017-2022 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10% in future from 2023-2027F owing to diversification, digitalization & expansion.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of India MBO 2W Market. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of product demand.



Its market segment includes by type of brand, by type of vehicle, by type of Bike, by Engine Capacity, by Financing & Non-financing, by Region, by 2W specification, by gender, by age group, by income level. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations



Market Overview



Two -wheeler finance can grow via NBFCs if they offer direct support to the MBOs and provide better interest rates along with other additional support. However, this process is slightly difficult due to the unorganized nature of the market. Rise in the ASP of the vehicle will push the lower income group to look for financing options.



Servicing of any brand at one place is preferred by end users with on time delivery and better awareness about the customer choices and preferences. By only maintaining inventory for hot sellers will also help the market to go in right direction. Pilot projects of the foreign brands, Industry knowledge from the existing market scenario and Low impact by the sales drop of a particular brand are some Industry associated growth drivers which will drive the market.



Key Trends by Market Segment

By Type of Vehicle: Motorcycle although comprise of largest share in India 2-Wheeler MBO market, scooter segment is expected to rise sharply in coming years as per primaries. As scooter being more convenient to every family member be it female or old age. And being a low price convenient solution for everyone. The growth is estimated to grow by ~15% in next five years

By Engine Capacity: 100-110cc are the most preferred 2W due to the increasing consciousness about the mileage and fuel usage. Another reason is MBO users have a range of 2W to choose where engine capacity is major factor for lower income group

Competitive Landscape:



The India 2W MBO Market is highly fragmented major with players occupying almost half of the market. The key players operating in the market are not only competing based on product quality and promotion but are also focusing on strategic moves to hold larger market shares.

Some of the major players in the market include Bike Wo Mobility Pvt Ltd, Eco EVOLS Private Limited, M2Go Electric Vehicle Pvt Ltd etc among others.



Future Outlook



During the forecast period of 2022-2027F, it is anticipated that India 2W MBO Market will grow at a CAGR of 10%. The witnessed significant growth during the period is owing to expansion, diversification and digitalization.



High Penetration E2W with multiple players will help the MBO market to grow in the long future. Commuters will be the dominating segment in 2W due to their cheap and economical variants and corresponding larger TAM.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Industry Glance

1.2 Executive Summary of Indian MBO Market, FY'22

1.3 Executive Summary of MBO Finance Market, FY'22



2. Market Overview

2.1 Overview of the Automotive Industry

2.2 Overview and Genesis of Two-Wheeler Industry in India

2.3 2-Wheeler new and State-Wise Sales in India

2.4 Ecosystem of MBO 2W Market, FY'22

2.5 Business Cycle of MBO 2W Market

2.6 Value Chain Analysis

2.7 Business Models and Business Model Canvas

2.8 Authorized Vs MBO Sales



3. Market Size, FY'16-FY'21

3.1 Market Size on the basis of Volume and Value in INR. Cr., FY'16-FY'22



4. Market Segmentation, FY'22

4.1 Market Segmentation on the basis of type of Vehicle, FY'22

4.2 Market segmentation on the basis of Type of Bike, FY'22

4.3 Market Segmentation on the basis of region of 2W MBO Outlets in India, FY'22

4.4 Market segmentation on the basis of Brand, FY'22

4.5 Market segmentation on the basis of Engine type, FY'22



5. Industry Analysis

5.1 State-wise MBO Distribution in India

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis of India 2W MBO Market

5.3 SWOT Analysis of India 2W MBO Market

5.4 Growth Enablers and Macroeconomic Factors in India 2W MBO Market

5.5 Issues and Challenges in India 2W MBO Market

5.6 Trends and Developments in India 2W MBO Market



6. Competitive Landscape of Few Players in India 2W MBO Market

6.1 Competitive scenario, FY'22

6.2 Cross Comparison of MBOs on the basis of Business Model, Stores, Sales Per Store, Employees, Inception, Footprints, Inventory, Value Added Services and others, FY'21



7. Customer Profile

7.1 Customer Lead Time

7.2 Findings on Customer Analysis

7.3 Customer Profile Statistics

7.4 By Gender (Female, Male), FY'2022

7.5 By Age Group, FY'2022

7.6 By Income Level, FY'2022



8. Snapshot on Financing

8.1 Engagement Model for 2W MBO Outlets with Finance Partners

8.2 Popular Finance Partners who collaborate with 2W MBO Outlets

8.3 Market Size for 2W MBO Outlet Finance Market, FY'2022

8.4 Popular 2W on which finance is offered

8.5 Market Segmentation for 2W MBO Outlet Finance Market basis Duration of Loan, FY'2022

8.6 Future Projections for 2W MBO Outlet Finance Market, FY'2023-FY'2027F



9. Future Outlook and Projections

9.1 Market Size future by Value and Volume, FY'2023 - FY'2027F

9.2 Market segmentation by Motorcycle & Scooter, FY'27F

9.3 Market segmentation by Type of Bike (Commuter, Sports and Scooter), FY'27F

9.4 Market segmentation by Engine Capacity (100-110CC,125CC-135CC,150CC-200CC), FY'27F

9.5 Market segmentation by 2W Brand, FY'2027F

9.6 Market segmentation by Regional Demand, FY'2027F

9.7 Market Segmentation on Customer Profile Future, 2027F

9.8 Future of the MBO 2W Market



10. Snapshot on EV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4khw3l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets