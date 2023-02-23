India Medical Devices Market Report 2023: Imports Constitute Around 75% of the Mdical Devices Industry Sales - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Devices Market in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical devices market in India is expected to reach INR 4,358.64 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~41.93% during the FY 2023 - FY 2027 period.



In India, the medical devices industry is small, with a disproportionate reliance on imports and a complex regulatory environment. Imports constitute around 75% of the medical devices industry sales in India.

A range of factors contributes to this high percentage share of imports. To bridge the gap existing in medium - high-end technology products, an increasing number of multinational companies are establishing their presence in India.

Almost all the top 40 global medical device companies today have a presence in the country. The share of multinational firms is around 40% - 50% in consumables and instruments and appliances and 80% - 90% in all other sub-segments. Most multinational companies have their production base outside India and import their products to the Indian market.

Impact of COVID-19:

By the end of 2021, nearly all medical device markets had fully recovered from the initial, significant dip in device sales caused by the pandemic. However, with the increasing number of cases of the Omicron variant, in January 2022, many elective procedures were once again postponed.

But the associated device sales in 2022 were impacted far less than expected compared to the previous year. Financial statements throughout 2022 by some of the largest medical device companies also indicated a strong recovery for most of their business units, although the duration and sustainability of their recent growth remain volatile, as the current rate of global vaccinations and administration of booster shots may struggle to keep off emerging, potentially even more fatal variants of concern, such as the B.1.617.1 variant in India.

Market drivers:

There is a growing prevalence of chronic disorders, including diabetes, cancer, and other infectious diseases, owing to the adoption of sedentary lifestyles and other factors.

Also, healthcare agencies in India are focusing on increasing the diagnosis and treatment rates through growing number of awareness programs. With the rising prevalence and awareness of such conditions among the population in India, the patient population requiring diagnostic procedures and tests is also increasing.



Also, rapid rise in the geriatric population is increasing the demand for ophthalmic and orthopedic procedures due to increasing incidence of impaired vision and joint fractures in the elderly population.

Key challenges of the market:

The medical devices market has witnessed notable growth in the past decade due to new technological implementations and design modifications. However, the devices are expensive, which includes a comparatively higher acquisition cost and maintenance, thereby leading to an overall increased device cost and ownership.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Global medical devices market - An overview

4.1. Global medical devices market - An overview

4.1.1. Market size and growth forecast (2021 - 2027e)



Chapter 5: Medical devices market in India - An overview

5.1. Medical devices market in India - An overview

5.1.1. Market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2027e)



Chapter 6: Impact of COVID-19

6.1. Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 7: Trade analysis

7.1. Trade analysis

7.1.1. Export

Value-wise

Country-wise

7.1.2. Import

Value-wise

Country-wise

7.2. Other exports - Based on value



Chapter 8: Government initiatives

8.1. Government initiatives



Chapter 9: Market influencers

9.1. Market drivers

9.2. Market challenges



Chapter 10: Market trends

10.1. Market trends



Chapter 11: Competitive landscape

11.1. Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd.

11.2. Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd.

11.3. Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.

11.4. Philips India Ltd.

11.5. Poly Medicure Ltd.

11.6. B. Braun Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd.

11.7. Becton Dickinson Private Ltd.

11.8. Medtronic, Inc.

11.9. Siemens Healthineers, Inc.

11.10. Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.



Chapter 12: Recent developments

