India Mobile Payment Service Providers Market 2020: Top Players and COVID-19 Crisis - Amazon, Freecharge Payment Technologies, Google, ICICI, PayPal, Paytm, PhonePe, WhatsApp

Mobile payment app transactions increase in India, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Before the spread of COVID-19, the trend of making a transaction via mobile payment apps was already gaining momentum in India. After the coronavirus outbreak, this activity further accelerated as consumers started switching to digital payment methods. According to the report, mobile payment apps such as Amazon pay, Google pay and PhonePe in India saw a significant increase in the number of transactions made via their platforms during the COVID-19 crisis.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, top mobile payment service providers in India adopt new features to their platform



Other interesting facts highlighted in the report include the various strategies implemented by the top mobile payment apps in India during the on-going health crisis. The publication also tells of insurance services launched by these payment platforms, including a COVID-19 health insurance package provided by PhonePe. Additionally, the top mobile payment service providers also introduced more contactless payment services to support their users as they follow social distancing rules during the pandemic.

Report Coverage

This report covers India's payment market with a focus on the reaction of the top mobile payment service providers to the COVID-19 outbreak. It includes information related to payment methods used, transaction volumes, payment trends and recent COVID-19 related news of the top Mobile PSPs in India .

Report Structure

The overview chapter opens the report, featuring a summary of payments market in India . The latest trends and developments are summarized on the text charts and data highlights are provided on quantitative charts.

. The latest trends and developments are summarized on the text charts and data highlights are provided on quantitative charts. The rest of the report is divided by the top four mobile PSP's presented in the descending order of their market share of payment apps. Within each chapter, there is a company profile, text charts with relevant news and quantitative charts.

Depending on data availability, the following types of market information are included: value and/or volume of transactions, number of users, payment methods used in-store and online, COVID-19's impact on the the PSPs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Overview

COVID-19's Impact on Mobile Payment Services, September 2020

E-Commerce Payments Value, in USD billion, 2019 & 2023f

Volume of UPI Transactions of Retail Online Payments, in billion, April 2020 - June 2020

- Share of Consumers Who Plan to Increase Their Usage of Digital Payments In the Next 6-9 Months Due To COVID-19 Outbreak, in %, Compared to Global Average, April 2020

Change in Usage of Selected Payment Methods Amid the COVID-19 Outbreak, by Usage in the Past Month and in the Next 6 Months, in % of Consumers, April 2020

Mobile Wallet Apps Used, in % of Internet Users, July 2019

Market Share of Payment Apps, in %, May 2020

Preferred Online Payment Platform, in % of Consumers, February 2020

Share of World's Digital Payments Market by 2023, in %, July 2020

3. Google Pay

Profile of Google Pay in India , September 2020

, COVID-19's Impact on Google Pay's activity, September 2020

UPI Transactions Facilitated by Google Pay, in millions, April 2020 & May 2020

& Online Payment Platform Used by Indian Consumers, in %, February 2020

4. PhonePE

Profile of PhonePe in India , September 2020

, COVID-19's Impact on PhonePe's activity, September 2020

Transactions Facilitated by PhonePe, in millions, April 2020 & May 2020

& Online Payment Platform Used by Indian Consumers, in %, February 2020

5. Amazon Pay

Profile of Amazon Pay in India , September 2020

, COVID-19's Impact on Amazon Pay's activity, September 2020

Transactions Facilitated by Amazon Pay, in millions, March 2020 & May 2020

& Online Payment Platform Used by Indian Consumers, in %, February 2020

6. Paytm

Profile of Paytm in India , September 2020

, COVID-19's Impact on Paytm's activity, September 2020

Paytm's Market Share of Payment Apps, in %, May 2020

UPI Transactions Facilitated by Paytm, in millions, March 2020 , April 2020 & May 2020

Companies Mentioned



Amazon Payments Inc

Freecharge Payment Technologies Pvt Ltd

Google Payment Corp

ICICI Bank Ltd

PayPal Inc

Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd

PhonePe Internet Pvt Ltd

WhatsApp Inc

