India Motor Control Center Market Report 2020: Market is Projected to Grow from $427 Million in 2021 to $582 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Motor Control Center Market, 2015-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Motor control center market in India is projected to grow from $ 427 million in 2021 to $ 582 million by 2026



Anticipated growth in the Indian Motor Control Center Market can be attributed to growing urbanization and industrialization, increasing demand for industrial automation and mechanization, expansion of manufacturing sector, increasing industrial plant uptime, and rising use of electric motors in key industries such as chemicals & petrochemicals, power generation, metals and mining. Moreover, growing awareness and regulations pertaining to energy saving are further expected to positively influence the country's motor control center market.



In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into conventional and intelligent product type segments. In 2020, conventional motor control centers dominated the market, owing to the advantages offered by conventional motor control centers such as high level of safety, easy expansion and modification, quick and smooth maintenance, and high reliability and operability. However, intelligent motor control center market is expected to grow at a higher rate due to its remote diagnostic capabilities and advanced features such as loss detection and predictive maintenance to meet the industrial requirements.



Based on voltage segmentation, the market can be categorized into low, medium and high. Low voltage motor control centers are highly preferred in India because of their widespread adoption in various industries, which is likely to boost the demand for low voltage motor control centers during the forecast period. Low voltage motor control centers are mainly used in the chemicals and petrochemicals, paper and pulp, cement, food and beverage, automobile, oil and gas, cement, and textile industries.



In terms of end-user industry, motor control center market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Energy & Utilities, Mining & Metals, and Others. Until 2019, the oil and gas industry dominated the motor control center market however, the segment is expected to witness a decline, owing to oil price downfall due to the negative effect of COVID-19. The oil price slump has resulted in cost cutting by oil and gas companies, which in turn is affecting the motor control center market.



Larsen& Toubro Limited, Vidhyut Power Private Limited, Rockwell Automation India Pvt. Ltd., ABB India Ltd., Siemens India, Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd., Eaton India, Fuji Electric India Pvt. Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd., and Rittal India Pvt. Ltd, are among the leading players operating in the Indian Motor Control Center Market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Motor Control Center Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Intelligent v/s Conventional)

5.2.2. By Voltage (Low, Medium, High)

5.2.3. By Component (Busbars, Overload Relays, Variable Speed Drives, Soft Starters, Others)

5.2.4. By Standard (IEC, NEMA, Others)

5.2.5. By End User Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Energy & Utilities, Mining, Others)

5.2.6. By Region (East; West; North; South)

5.2.7. By Company (2020)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North India Motor Control Center Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Voltage

6.2.3. By Component

6.2.4. By Standard

6.2.5. By End User Industry



7. East India Motor Control Center Market Outlook



8. South India Motor Control Center Market Outlook



9. West India Motor Control Center Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Larsen & Toubro Limited

14.2.2. Vidhyut Power Private Limited

14.2.3. Rockwell Automation India Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.4. ABB India Ltd.

14.2.5. Siemens India

14.2.6. Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.7. Eaton India

14.2.8. Fuji Electric India Pvt. Ltd

14.2.9. Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.10. Rittal India Pvt. Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ppxb2



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

