India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2018-2021 & 2022-2028

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market and Forecast 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market size is expected to reach USD 62 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 11% from 2022 to 2028.

India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is growing with the increasing per capita income, growing interest, increase in incidences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetuses, development of advanced non-invasive prenatal testing products, rising awareness regarding non-invasive prenatal testing. The market shows high potential for growth in the future.

This new market report presents a comprehensive study of the entire Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the India non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2018-2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for non-invasive prenatal testing in India.

This Comprehensive India's Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report Provides:

  • To Analyse the Historical Growth in the Market Size of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2018 to 2021
  • To Estimate and Forecast the Market Size of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2022 to 2028 and Growth Rate until 2028
  • Evaluates the Number of NIPT Tests Performed in India with Six Years Forecast
  • Assessment of Market Potential and Opportunities for this Innovation-Driven India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Six Years Forecast
  • Meticulously Assesses the Overall United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume and Future Trends
  • Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
  • Features Reimbursement Patterns of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
  • Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions, Collaboration Deals, Partnership Deals, Distribution, Exclusive, and Licensing Agreement
  • A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current NIPT Test Portfolios, Business Overview, and Recent Development

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • What is the current scenario of the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?
  • What is the total market size and forecast (until 2028) for the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?
  • How has the potential Indian market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • How many NIPT tests were performed in India during 2018-2028?
  • What are the key marketed NIPT tests available in India?
  • What are the major drivers of the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?
  • What are the major inhibitors of the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?
  • What is the reimbursement pattern in the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?
  • What is the regulatory framework in the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?
  • What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the non-invasive prenatal testing market?
  • Who are the top Indian market players? What are their happenings, current developments, and scenarios?
  • How is the Indian market predicted to develop in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. India Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2018-2028)

3. India Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2018-2028)

4. India Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

5. India Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)

6. India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

7. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis

8. Reimbursement Environment of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

9. Regulation Framework of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

10. Major Deals and Agreements in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

11. Key Companies Analysis

  • Medgenome
  • DNA Labs India
  • LifeCell
  • Apollo Centre for Fetal Medicine
  • Igenomix India
  • Fortis Healthcare Limited
  • DNA Forensics Laboratory Pvt. Ltd.
  • Thyrocare Technologies Limited

