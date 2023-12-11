India Non-Paper Stationery Market Report 2023-2029: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.3% - Education Takes Center Stage for Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Non-Paper Stationery Market 2023-2029: Market Forecast By Types (Pen, Pencil, Art Stationery, Others), By Applications (Educational Stationery, Office Stationery, Other Applications), By Regions (North, West, South, East), and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India non-paper stationery market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2023-2029. The market is expected to further grow in the upcoming years as the country aims to ensure that all students complete primary and lower secondary level education by 2030, and it hopes to witness an increase in enrolment to the upper secondary level from 55.8% in 2015 to 88% in 2030.

Additionally, with the projected growth of the Indian education sector to reach $225 billion by FY25, foreign schools are targeting the rising demand for high-quality education in the country's vast market. For instance, the Nordic chain of schools plans to open 25 schools by March 2024, and Singapore's global school foundation has announced an investment of approximately $550 million in India's school education sector by 2026.



India Non-Paper Stationery Market Synopsis

The growth of India's stationery market was primarily driven by an increasing number of students enrolling in schools, as well as the rise in offices and banks across the country before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation, and this resulted in a higher demand for stationery products. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 had a negative impact on market revenues.

The closure of educational institutions meant that only 36% of enrolled children received study materials or activities from their teachers, leading to reduced demand for stationery products in the education sector. Furthermore, there was a significant decrease in the supply of office space across seven major cities, with a decline of 30% from the previous year, going from 51.62 million sq. Ft to 36.34 million sq. Ft in 2020. This decline in office space availability further contributed to the decrease in demand for office-related stationery from the corporate sector.

Market by Types

The pen has acquired the largest revenue share in the India non-paper stationery market as pens are essential writing instruments used by individuals across various sectors, including education, offices, businesses, and personal use. Also, after passing out primary class students are encouraged to use pen as to develop and maintain a fluid handwriting style in which good quality pen imparts a major role by providing an even ink flow. Moreover, in offices and other such working places pens are also used for meetings.

Market by Applications

The educational sector held the majority of the revenue share in the India nonpaper stationery market in 2022 owing to the widespread utilization of stationery in various educational applications. The sector will continue to dominate the market in the coming years.

Market by Regions

The northern region dominated the revenue share in the India non-paper stationery market in 2022 owing to its high population density and a significant number of educational institutions in the area

Key Highlights of the Report

Historical & Forecast data of the India Non Paper Stationery Market Revenues period 2019-2029F.

Historical & Forecast data of the India Non Paper Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2019-2029F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Pen Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2019-2029F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Pen Market Revenues & Volume, By Type for the period 2019-2029F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Pencil Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2019-2029F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Pencil Market Revenues & Volume, By Type for the period 2019-2029F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Eraser Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2019-2029F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Eraser Market Revenues & Volume, By Type for the period 2019-2029F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Art Stationery Market Revenues for the period 2019-2029F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Art Stationery Market Revenues, By Type for the period 2019-2029F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Scale Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2019-2029F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Sharpener Market Revenues & Volume for the period 2019-2029F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Adhesives Market Revenues for the period 2019-2029F.

Historical & Forecast data of the Technical Instruments Market Revenues for the period 2019-2029F.

Market Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends and Developments.

Player Market Share and Competitive Landscape.

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations.

Competitive Landscape

India Pen Market Company Share, 2022

India Pencil & Scale Market Company Share, 2022

& Scale Market Company Share, 2022 India Sharpener & Eraser Market Company Share, 2022

India Art Stationery Market Company Share, 2022

Adhesive Stationery Market Company Ranking, 2022

India Non Paper Stationery Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating & Technical Parameters

Company Profiles

ITC Limited

Navneet Education Limited

DOMS Industries Private Limited

Kokuyo Camlin Limited

Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd.

Faber Castell (India) Pvt. Ltd

(India) Pvt. Ltd BIC Cello (India) Private Limited

Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd

Flair (India) Private Limited

Linc Limited

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Types

Pen

Pencil

Art Stationery

Other

By Applications

Educational Stationery

Office Stationery

Other Applications

By Regions

North

West

South

East

