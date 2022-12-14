India Off-highway Equipment (OHE) Market Analysis Report 2022-2030: Focus on Hybridization and Electrification, Rental and Used Equipment, Connected Off-highway Equipment, Government Initiatives

Dec 14, 2022, 15:45 ET
The "Indian Off-highway Equipment (OHE) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growth of online models will increase product-based or bundled cross selling across distributor Web stores, equipment dealer networks, B2B and B2C eCommerce Web pages, and mobile apps.
The increasing sale of aftermarket spares and lubricants through online marketplaces will also lead to the seamless sale of used equipment, with a win-win model for both buyers and sellers.
The evolving and competitive online business platform space has reduced gaps between buyers and sellers. B2B eCommerce and marketplace sites allow stakeholders to buy, rent, sell, auction, and perform various activities related to equipment sourcing. B2B online platforms are also used to buy, sell, and auction used construction equipment.
About 9% of machines are currently fitted with telematics on site to ascertain fuel efficiency, engine health, transmission, and machine performance and access information online.
Market participants are beginning to understand telematics' advantages, and the technology is set to capture the Indian market over the next 10 years. With the younger population looking for profitable earning options in urban India, the agriculture sector is experiencing a labor shortage, and farmers are trying to compensate with increased mechanization.
In addition, the increased productivity of machine-based processes is increasing the demand for off-highway equipment and agricultural tractors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Equipment Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- Overview of the Indian OHE Market
- Key Competitors
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
3 India's Macroeconomic Outlook, 2030
- GDP Growth Outlook
- Urbanization and Mega Cities
- Real Estate
4 Market Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
5 Government Initiatives Driving Market Growth
- Major Projects in Focus to Boost the Indian Economy
- Enabling India's Manufacturing Competitiveness through Logistics
- Mining Market Overview
- Road Construction Market Overview
- Government Initiatives under NIP by 2025
- Agriculture Sector Overview
- Investment Projects in the Agriculture Sector
- Off-highway Equipment Market Overview
- Off-highway Equipment Unit Sales
- Earthmoving Equipment - Market Overview
- Road Construction Equipment - Market Overview
- Material-handling Equipment - Market Overview
- Agricultural Tractors - Market Overview
6 Hybridization and Electrification
- OHE Alternate Fuel Powertrain - Working Principle
- Electrification - Technology Roadmap
- Hybrid and Electric Equipment Unit Sales and Equipment in Operation
- Electric Tractors - Leading Manufacturers' Product Development Trends
7 Connected Off-highway Equipment
- Connected Off-highway Equipment - Definitions
- Telematics in Construction and Mining Equipment
- Connected Off-highway Equipment - Features in Demand
- Snapshot of Features OEMs are Offering
- Snapshot of Features TSPs are Offering
- Installed Base Forecast by Segment
- Connected Off-highway Equipment Revenue Forecast
8 Rental and Used Equipment Market
- Business Models - Renting and Leasing
- Rental Equipment Market Overview
- Shift in End-user Perspectives Leading to New Business Models (Rental and Leasing of Machinery, for example)
- Top Trend Area - Omnichannel: Online Channels to Market
9 Market Forecast
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions
- Forecast Methodology
- Off-highway Equipment Unit Sales Forecast
- Earthmoving Equipment Unit Sales Forecast
- Road Construction Equipment Unit Sales Forecast
- Material-handling Equipment Unit Sales Forecast
- Agriculture Tractor Unit Sales Forecast
10 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Surge in the Mechanization of Processes
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Demand for Rental and Leasing Models
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Proliferation of Telematics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r7soob
