India Off-highway Equipment (OHE) Market Analysis Report 2022-2030: Focus on Hybridization and Electrification, Rental and Used Equipment, Connected Off-highway Equipment, Government Initiatives

The growth of online models will increase product-based or bundled cross selling across distributor Web stores, equipment dealer networks, B2B and B2C eCommerce Web pages, and mobile apps.

The increasing sale of aftermarket spares and lubricants through online marketplaces will also lead to the seamless sale of used equipment, with a win-win model for both buyers and sellers.

The evolving and competitive online business platform space has reduced gaps between buyers and sellers. B2B eCommerce and marketplace sites allow stakeholders to buy, rent, sell, auction, and perform various activities related to equipment sourcing. B2B online platforms are also used to buy, sell, and auction used construction equipment.

About 9% of machines are currently fitted with telematics on site to ascertain fuel efficiency, engine health, transmission, and machine performance and access information online.

Market participants are beginning to understand telematics' advantages, and the technology is set to capture the Indian market over the next 10 years. With the younger population looking for profitable earning options in urban India, the agriculture sector is experiencing a labor shortage, and farmers are trying to compensate with increased mechanization.

In addition, the increased productivity of machine-based processes is increasing the demand for off-highway equipment and agricultural tractors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Key Findings

Overview of the Indian OHE Market

Key Competitors

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

3 India's Macroeconomic Outlook, 2030

GDP Growth Outlook

Urbanization and Mega Cities

Real Estate

4 Market Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

5 Government Initiatives Driving Market Growth

Major Projects in Focus to Boost the Indian Economy

Enabling India's Manufacturing Competitiveness through Logistics

Manufacturing Competitiveness through Logistics Mining Market Overview

Road Construction Market Overview

Government Initiatives under NIP by 2025

Agriculture Sector Overview

Investment Projects in the Agriculture Sector

Off-highway Equipment Market Overview

Off-highway Equipment Unit Sales

Earthmoving Equipment - Market Overview

Road Construction Equipment - Market Overview

Material-handling Equipment - Market Overview

Agricultural Tractors - Market Overview

6 Hybridization and Electrification

OHE Alternate Fuel Powertrain - Working Principle

Electrification - Technology Roadmap

Hybrid and Electric Equipment Unit Sales and Equipment in Operation

Electric Tractors - Leading Manufacturers' Product Development Trends

7 Connected Off-highway Equipment

Connected Off-highway Equipment - Definitions

Telematics in Construction and Mining Equipment

Connected Off-highway Equipment - Features in Demand

Snapshot of Features OEMs are Offering

Snapshot of Features TSPs are Offering

Installed Base Forecast by Segment

Connected Off-highway Equipment Revenue Forecast

8 Rental and Used Equipment Market

Business Models - Renting and Leasing

Rental Equipment Market Overview

Shift in End-user Perspectives Leading to New Business Models (Rental and Leasing of Machinery, for example)

Top Trend Area - Omnichannel: Online Channels to Market

9 Market Forecast

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Forecast Methodology

Off-highway Equipment Unit Sales Forecast

Earthmoving Equipment Unit Sales Forecast

Road Construction Equipment Unit Sales Forecast

Material-handling Equipment Unit Sales Forecast

Agriculture Tractor Unit Sales Forecast

10 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Surge in the Mechanization of Processes

Growth Opportunity 2 - Demand for Rental and Leasing Models

Growth Opportunity 3 - Proliferation of Telematics

