India Online Food Delivery Market Report 2021-2026: COVID-19 Impacts, Overview, Market Influencers, Competitive Landscape, Recent Developments

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Food Delivery Market in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to reach INR 1,515.17 Bn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 30.11% during the 2021-2026 period.

The online food delivery system allows customers to order and receive desired food products at their doorstep. Change in lifestyle and eating habits, stringent work schedule, and increase in the number of working women, and rise in disposable income drive the online food delivery market. Some of the key players are Zomato, Swiggy, Domino's Pizza, Fasoos, and Box8.



Market Insights:

Rapid digitalization and acceptance of online food delivery services among consumers across tier I and tier II cities propel market growth.

However, low-cost food and retail products offered by local unorganized players in tier II and tier II cities, and villages is expected to restrict the development of the organized players. There has been a consistent rise in investments received by established industry players such as Zomato and Swiggy in the online food aggregators market in India.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The nationwide lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic initially caused some disruptions in the growth of the online food delivery market. However, it bounced back, owing to people's inclination toward takeaways over dine-outs in order to comply with social distancing norms.

Although the number of online orders went up this year, sales declined in the second quarter due to the second wave. In April, overall online food delivery sales dropped by almost 40% to (provide April figure) from (provide figure) in March. This was because of apprehension toward food from outside.

However, the pandemic has also resulted in the onboarding of new customers. Due to social distancing norms, there has been an aggressive shift toward delivery-oriented infrastructure as customers preferred ordering food at home over dining out.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market Definition and Structure

3.2. Comparison of Common Online Food Delivery Business Models

3.2.1. Order-Only Model

3.2.2. Order and Delivery Model

3.2.3. Cloud Restaurant Model

3.2.4. Meal Kit Delivery Model



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Agencies Regulating Online Food Delivery Market

4.2. Online Food Delivery Market - An Overview

4.2.1. Market Size and Growth Forecast - Based on Value (2020 - 2026E)

4.2.2. Current Market Scenario



Chapter 5: Covid-19 Impact Analysis

5.1. Impact of Second Wave of Covid-19 on the Market

5.2. Introduction of Cloud Kitchens by Traditional Restaurants

5.3. Creation of New Revenue Streams



Chapter 6: Market Influencers

6.1. Key Growth Drivers

6.2. Key Challenges



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Comparative Study - Top Two Players in the Market

7.1.1. Bundl Technologies Private Limited

7.1.2. Zomato Limited

7.2. Competitive Landscape

7.2.1. Jubilant Foodworks

Company Information

Products/Services

Business Description

Key People

Key Business Segments

Key Geographical Segments

Financial Snapshot

Key Financial Performance Indicators

Key Ratios

7.2.2. Zomato Limited

7.2.3. Box8

7.2.4. Bundl Technologies Private Limited

7.2.5. Foodvista India Private Limited

7.2.6. Rebel Foods Private Limited (Faasos)

7.2.7. Yum! Brands, Inc.



Chapter 8: Recent Developments

Chapter 9: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lu8d7l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets