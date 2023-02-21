India online tutoring services market to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% by 2027: Increasing expenditure on tutoring is driving market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, India online tutoring services market size is estimated to grow by USD 10,585.08 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, India online tutoring services market was valued at USD 4,030.89 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Online Tutoring Services Market 2023-2027

Online tutoring services market in India - Five Forces

The online tutoring services market in India is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Online tutoring services market in India – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Online tutoring services market in India - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (higher education and k-12) and courses (STEM courses, language courses, and others).

The STEM courses segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. STEM-based occupations are some of the highest-paid occupations, which is driving the growth of this segment. STEM subjects are highly important at each stage of education, such as primary, secondary, and higher education. Moreover, educational institutions focus on STEM subjects while designing the examination pattern. These factors will fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Online tutoring services market in India – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing expenditure on tutoring is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. The rise in awareness about education has led to an increase in the expenditure on online tutoring.

Moreover, the Government of India has invested in online-based education and tutoring, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

has invested in online-based education and tutoring, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. For example, the government has launched a page named E-Contents in its official MHRD portal, where various e-learning and online tutoring services and associated plans and initiatives are mentioned.

Thus, increasing expenditure on tutoring is expected to boost the growth of the tutoring services market in India during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of intelligent tutoring systems is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. An ITS system helps vendors monitor the users and design customized learning services.

It helps in delivering better services as well as will enable students to gain better results, with the help of regular feedback.

These factors will support the growth of the market in India during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The lack of quality training for tutors is challenging market growth.

is challenging market growth. Parents and students are quite unsure of the quality and credibility of online tutors, syllabus covered, and methodology of teaching, as the Indian market does not have any mandatory rules and regulations.

Hence, students tend to choose those companies that are more popular.

These factors will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this India online tutoring services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of India online tutoring services market between 2023 and 2027

online tutoring services market between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the online tutoring services market in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of India online tutoring services market vendors

India Online Tutoring Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,585.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.62 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Aakash Educational Services Ltd., Chegg Inc., Edugraff Pty Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Ltd., Eupheus Learning, Gurusiksha, Gyankosh Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Khan Academy Inc., Preply Inc., SSSI Tutoring Services, TakeLessons Inc., TeacherOn.com, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., TPR Education IP Holdings LLC, Tute Education Ltd., Tutor.com Inc., TutorEye Inc., Vagupu Inc., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

