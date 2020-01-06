India Outbound MICE Tourism Market Projected to Cross $11 Billion by 2026 - Analysis of Key Market Drivers & Inhibitors, Travelers Visitation & Spending, Y-o-Y Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Outbound MICE Tourism Market: Focus on MICE Trips, Spending, 30 Countries Data, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Potential and Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market size is set to surpass US$ 11 billion by 2026.



Highlighted with 4 tables and 129 figures, this 175-pages report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire India outbound MICE tourism market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the India outbound MICE tourism market. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to India outbound MICE tourism flow, spending, and main destination markets. The report provides a clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the India outbound MICE tourism market.

Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore the India outbound MICE tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 30 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.



The report analyses the market based on countries and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the next six years.

Report Coverage:



The Market Size of the India Outbound MICE Tourism with Six Years Forecast

Provides Comprehensive Insights on the Latest India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation with Six Years Forecast

Detailed Market Share Assessment of the India Outbound MICE Tourism Market

Thoroughly Evaluates Market Share of the India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation

Includes a Detailed Analysis of the India Outbound MICE Tourism Spending in the 30 Countries

Detailed Insights of the India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to the 30 Countries

Detailed Information about the Major Factors Influencing the Market Growth and Challenges within the Industry

The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

What is the current size of the overall India outbound MICE tourism market? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2026?

outbound MICE tourism market? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2026? How many Indian MICE tourists visit globally?

Which country has the highest MICE tourists visit by the Indian people?

What are the market shares of the India outbound MICE tourism visitation and market?

outbound MICE tourism visitation and market? What are the main drivers and restraints in the India outbound MICE tourism market?

outbound MICE tourism market? How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2020-2026?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Size & Analysis: India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2014-2026)

2.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast

2.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast



3. India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2014-2026)

3.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

3.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending Share & Forecast



4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Outbound MICE Travelers Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors



5. India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending - Top 30 Countries In-depth Analysis (2014-2026)

5.1 Thailand - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.2 Singapore - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.3 Malaysia - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.4 China - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.5 Japan - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.6 Sri Lanka - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.7 Nepal - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.8 Philippines - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.9 Cambodia - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.10 Taiwan - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.11 Myanmar - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.12 Mauritius - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.13 Turkey - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.14 Oman - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.15 United Arab Emirates (UAE) - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.16 Saudi Arabia - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.17 Qatar - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.18 Bahrain - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.19 Kuwait - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.20 Egypt - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.21 United States - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.22 Canada - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.23 Germany - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.24 United Kingdom - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.25 Italy - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.26 Netherlands - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.27 France - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.28 Switzerland - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.29 Australia - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.30 New Zealand - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.31 Other Countries - India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending



