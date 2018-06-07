India Paint Market 2018-2023: Market is Expected to Grow with over 75000 Crore in Terms of Value for Period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2022-23

"India Paint Market Outlook, 2023" gives a comprehensive analysis on the paint industry of India. Over the last few years, India has been experiencing a major growth in paint sales. Increasing levels of income, education and increasing urbanization has helped the paint market to grow considerably. In addition to this, usage of enamel and emulsion paints over traditional white wash, increasing penetration in the rural market and digitalization are also driving the paint industry.

The Indian paint market is expected to grow with over 75000 crore in terms of value for period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2022-23, on account of change in lifestyle, urbanization, and increase level of education, high margin on paint. Overall the paint market is segmented into Organised market and Unorganised market.

Apart from that market is divided into Decorative and Industrial market. Decorative market is mainly divided into emulsion & enamel paints, cements paints, primer and thinner and ancillary products. Industrial market is mainly divided into general industrial paints, automotive coatings, powder coatings, OEM paints and others.

Major drivers of the paint market are changing customer needs, growth of automobile and infrastructure sector, entry of various Indian and international brands and easy availability of financing options. Along with growth factors there are challenges too such as seasonal demand and competition from unorganised players. Some other restraints are inventory management at dealer level.

Market Trends & Developments



Be Home & Dry with Digitalization

Paints using water in place of solvent

Introduction of solar Reflective Coating

Emulsion & Enamel paints taking over Traditional White wash

Introduction of Tinting machines to lower working capital cost

Eco-Friendly Paints

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. India Paint Market Outlook



3. India Organised Paint Market Outlook



4. India Unorganised Paint Market Outlook



5. India Decorative Paint Market Outlook



6. India Industrial Paint Market Outlook



7. Product Price & Variant Analysis



8. India Economic Snapshot



9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



10. PEST Analysis



11. Trade Dynamics



12. Channel Partner Analysis



13. India Paint Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Advance Paints Pvt. Ltd

Akzo Nobel India

Apollo Paints Pvt. Ltd

Asian Paints Ltd

Berger Paints Ltd

British Paints India Ltd

Gem Paints

Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd

Kansai Nerolac Paint Ltd

Mysore Paints & Varnish Ltd

Nippon Paint ( India ) Company Limited

) Company Limited Pidilite Industries Ltd

Shalimar Paints Ltd

Snowcem Paints Pvt Ltd

