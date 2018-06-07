India Paint Market 2018-2023: Market is Expected to Grow with over 75000 Crore in Terms of Value for Period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2022-23

DUBLIN, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Paint Market Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"India Paint Market Outlook, 2023" gives a comprehensive analysis on the paint industry of India. Over the last few years, India has been experiencing a major growth in paint sales. Increasing levels of income, education and increasing urbanization has helped the paint market to grow considerably. In addition to this, usage of enamel and emulsion paints over traditional white wash, increasing penetration in the rural market and digitalization are also driving the paint industry.
The Indian paint market is expected to grow with over 75000 crore in terms of value for period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2022-23, on account of change in lifestyle, urbanization, and increase level of education, high margin on paint. Overall the paint market is segmented into Organised market and Unorganised market.
Apart from that market is divided into Decorative and Industrial market. Decorative market is mainly divided into emulsion & enamel paints, cements paints, primer and thinner and ancillary products. Industrial market is mainly divided into general industrial paints, automotive coatings, powder coatings, OEM paints and others.
Major drivers of the paint market are changing customer needs, growth of automobile and infrastructure sector, entry of various Indian and international brands and easy availability of financing options. Along with growth factors there are challenges too such as seasonal demand and competition from unorganised players. Some other restraints are inventory management at dealer level.
Market Trends & Developments
- Be Home & Dry with Digitalization
- Paints using water in place of solvent
- Introduction of solar Reflective Coating
- Emulsion & Enamel paints taking over Traditional White wash
- Introduction of Tinting machines to lower working capital cost
- Eco-Friendly Paints
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. India Paint Market Outlook
3. India Organised Paint Market Outlook
4. India Unorganised Paint Market Outlook
5. India Decorative Paint Market Outlook
6. India Industrial Paint Market Outlook
7. Product Price & Variant Analysis
8. India Economic Snapshot
9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
10. PEST Analysis
11. Trade Dynamics
12. Channel Partner Analysis
13. India Paint Market Dynamics
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
