India Passenger Car Passive and Active Safety Market Research Report 2023-2030: Bharat New Car Assessment Programme Drives Demand for Vehicle Safety

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Passenger Car Passive and Active Safety Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides forecasts for this market until 2030, examines the factors driving and restraining growth, and identifies the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for industry participants to leverage. 

The report analyzes the emerging passive and active safety standards for passenger cars in India. It takes a look at the strategies of key OEMs concerning these standards and examines the impact of these strategies on the Indian passenger car safety ecosystem.

The Indian automotive industry is at a tipping point, with a range of factors, such as increasing urbanization and congestion, shifting consumer preference towards connectivity, the transition toward electric vehicles, and growing demand for safer cars, changing the dynamics of the market.

The Indian government's push to reduce road fatalities and the introduction of the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) are also driving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to offer lifesaving passive and active safety systems as standard equipment. The applications included are airbags, seatbelts, seatbelt reminder (SBR) systems, speed warning systems (SWS), anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability programs (ESP), and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) systems.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Stringent Occupant Testing Norms
  • Safety Features
  • Regulatory Push

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Indian Passenger Car Passive and Active Safety
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP)

  • Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP): Crash Testing Mandates
  • BNCAP: Assessment Point Distribution
  • BNCAP: Rating Scheme

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Passive and Safety

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Market Segmentation
  • Market Definition
  • Vehicle Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Key Growth Metrics: Passive and Active Safety Systems
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Indian Safety Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Analysis
  • Competitive Environment

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Passive Safety

  • Key Growth Metrics: Passive Safety
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type: Passive Safety
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: Airbags
  • Airbag Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: Seat Belt
  • Seat Belt Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: SBR
  • SBR Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: SWS
  • SWS Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM
  • Forecast Analysis: Passive Safety

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Active Safety

  • Key Growth Metrics: Active Safety
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type: Active Safety
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: ABS+EBD
  • ABS+EBD Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast: ESP
  • ESP Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM
  • Forecast Analysis: Active Safety

Global Autonomous Car and EV Test Equipment Market Analysis Report 2023: Opportunities in Smart City EV Charging Integration, Electric Buses and EV Fleet, & Advanced Battery Technologies

The "Global Autonomous Car and EV Test Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive ...
The "North American Class 1-3 Transmissions Replacement Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. ...
