India Passenger Vehicle Industry Outlook Report 2021: New Business Models Involving Virtual Showrooms, Online Platforms, and Subscription Services Create Growth Opportunities
Apr 19, 2021, 10:00 ET
The "Digitization Powers the Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry, Outlook 2021" report
Currently, the country's passenger vehicle (PV) sector accounts for nearly 7.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) and nearly 49.0% of manufacturing GDP. In the recent past, the Indian PV industry took a massive qualitative jump as vehicles became increasingly safer and environment-friendly, growth fuelled by a mix of policy changes and consumers' evolving demands.
This high growth pattern occurred in a short time frame and attracted International automakers to invest in, enter, or expand existing operations in India.
Meanwhile, domestic automakers raced toward perfecting a balance between price sensitivity and customers' expectations for in-car features.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced India's PV industry to a near halt, with demand and sales hitting historic lows. From April to June 2020, PV sales performance plunged nearly 78%. As the global and local economies begin to recover, the Indian PV industry will start to regain momentum.
In a post-COVID-19 environment, the entry-level hatchback segment, national scrappage policy, and new launches are expected to drive sales. Emission and safety regulations will also influence purchase criteria in the near term.
In addition, the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market will see positive movement in 2021-2022. On the EV components side, cell-level manufacturing will commence, with technological collaborations and government support focusing on (lithium titanium oxide (LTO) battery chemistry.
In this Outlook, the report highlights the Indian PV industry's current state, critical challenges, key growth metrics, digitization trends, and impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on each segment (passenger care, utility vehicle, van) and sub-segment. The study analyses key technological trends, growth opportunities, the scope of electric PVs in India, and the key areas of focus for new entrants.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Passenger Vehicle (PV) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Scope and Objectives
- Indian PV Industry - Vehicle Segmentation Overview
- Passenger Vehicle Classification, Definitions, and Key Models
2. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Passenger Vehicle Industry Trends
- Challenges Mobility Industry Faced Due to COVID-19
- Key Technological Shifts During FY20-25
- Key Future Outlook
3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 on Passenger Vehicle Sales
4. Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry Overview
- FY20 - Monthly Sales Trend
- PV Segment Sales Trend
- PV - Strategic Sales by Segment
- PV Segment Trends
- Performance of PV Companies in FY20
- PV Sales by State
- Top-selling PV Models
- OEM Offerings in India
5. Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry Overview
- Segment Analysis - Mini Segment
- Segment Analysis - Compact Segment
- Segment Analysis - Super Compact Segment
- Segment Analysis - Mid-size Segment
- Segment Analysis - Executive and Premium Segment
- Segment Analysis - Compact UV Segment
- Segment Analysis - UV2 Segment
- Segment Analysis - Other UVs (UV3 TO UV5) Segment
- Segment Analysis - Van Segment
6. Profiles of Top 3 OEMs
- Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL)
- Hyundai Motors
- Mahindra and Mahindra Motors (M&M)
- Vehicle Segment-wise Analysis
7. Mega Trends Impacting Indian Automatic Industry
- Key Trends Impacting the Passenger Vehicle Industry
- Trend 1 - Race Toward Level 1 ADAS Solutions
- Trend 2 - Rise of Automatic Transmission (AT) in the Indian PV Industry
- Trend 3 - More Powertrain Options Attract More Sales
- Trend 4 - Connectivity Becomes USP for OEMs
- Trend 5 - Declining Petrol and Diesel Price Gap Boosts Shift to Petrol/CNG Vehicles
- Trend 6 - UV Segment will Hold Diesel Demand AFLOAT for Medium Term
- Trend 7 - Digitization of Retail - Omnichannel Strategy of Indian OEMs
- Trend 8 - Impact of Covid-19 on Shared Mobility
- Trend 9 - No Slowdown in Pre-Owned Car Market
- Trend 10 - New Business Models - Subscription / Leasing
- Trend 11 - Wave of In-car Air Purifiers
8. HMI Trends in the Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry
- HMI Trend
- HMI Input - Current and Future Focus Areas
- India's HMI Technology Roadmap
- HMI Features - OEM Adoption by 2025
- Touch Screen Offerings by Top India OEMs
- Automotive HMI - Current Penetration & Relevance for Indian Market
9. ADAS Outlook for the Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry
- Global ADAS Technology Pyramid
- India's Advanced Drive Assistance System (ADAS) Timeline
- Key Legislation - ADAS Roadmap
- Global Supplier Sensor Suite Offerings
- ADAS Functionalities - OEM Adoption by 2025
- ADAS Technology R&D in India
- ADAS Features - Global Popularity & Relevance for India
10. Health, Wellness, & Well-being (HWW) Trends in the Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry
- Evolution of HWW in the Automotive Industry
- HWW Features - Benchmarking by Region (2025)
- HWW Functionalities - Current Penetration & Relevance for India
- 5G Trends in the Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry
11. Global Heatmap of 4G & 5G Network Coverage
- Automotive 5G Use Cases
- Top 5G Use Cases - Growth Potential in Auto Industry
- Opportunities for 5G in Automotive Industry
12. EV Trends in the Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry
- Electric Vehicles in India
- Key OEMs' Product Portfolio and Launch Roadmap
- Current Lithium-based Cell Manufacturing Plans
- Public/Private Charging Infrastructure Standards and Implementation
- Future Charging Stations
13. Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry - Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers for Passenger Vehicle Industry
- Growth Restraints for Passenger Vehicle Industry
14. Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry - Future Outlook
- Factors Impacting the Passenger Vehicle Industry in India
- Domestic Sales Forecast: Scenario Analysis
- Export Forecast - Scenario Analysis
- Production Forecast - Scenario Analysis
- Passenger Vehicle Industry - Sales Forecast by Segment
15. Growth Opportunity Universe - Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Preference for Compact UVs, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2: Connectivity as New USP for OEMs, 2021
16. Next Steps
