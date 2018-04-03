India Payment Gateway Market to 2025 - Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Organization Size

India Payment gateway market is expected to grow to US$ 1,708.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 446.9 Mn in 2017

By organization size, large enterprise sub-segment accounts for highest share in the India Payment Gateway market. This is primarily due to the high transaction volume and value due to which contribute major revenue share of payment gateway aggregators in India.

Realizing major profit loss to payment processors, these companies have started to develop their own payment gateway solutions and are outsourcing their payment gateway services to other merchants in the value chain. Large enterprise availing payment gateway services includes Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal among others.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is integration of biometric authentication across payment gateway solutions. At present, the companies demand customers to prove their identity through signatures, PINS, OTP and other passwords, but biometric authentication will enable consumers to prove their purchase intention in the most natural way possible.

Current methods of biometric authentication include fingerprint scans, voice sans, heartbeat beat recognition, facial recognition, palm vein scan and ear prints. Along with this merchants handling large volume transactions are expected for develop their own payment gateway solutions.

Payment gateway market by type market is segmented into hosted, non-hosted, direct and platform based. Hosted payment gateway segment dominates the market due to merchants seeking for quick installation of payment gateway solution on their website. By organization size the market is further segmented into SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and large enterprises. Large enterprises account for majority market share due to the high transaction volume and value due to which contribute major revenue share of payment gateway aggregators in India.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the payment gateway industry.



