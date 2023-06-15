India Payment Service Market Outlook to 2027F - A Strong Push from the Government and Regulators Towards Adoption of Digital Channels

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Payment Service Market Outlook to 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Payment Service Market - which grew at a CAGR of 11.3% in the period of FY16-FY22 - is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecasted period of FY22-FY27F, owing to the launch of new and innovative payment products, increasing smartphone adoption, a growing need for faster payment modes, and a strong push from the Government and regulators towards adoption of digital channels.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the Payment Service Market in India. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the payment services, payment gateway, m-wallet, POS Terminals, credit and debit card, payment security and prepaid instruments market in India.



Surge in growth of electronic payments in India, along with rising E-commerce and M-commerce transactions are further expected to give a boost to numerous entities including payment gateway service providers and payment aggregators that facilitate online payments in the country.



Digital transactions have recovered from their lows in the months of the lockdown and gained traction over the rest of the year with a growing preference for contactless transactions and tailored financial offerings by FinTech players to adapt to the needs of end-users.



Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Mode of Payment: Credit transfers from payment methods such as UPI, AePS, ABPS, IMPS have the highest share among modes of payment in India payment service market, followed by Card Payments.

This is a direct result of wide range of alternatives under credit transfer made available to a large section of society, such as UPI and AePS, some of which even allow transactions without smartphones or internet connection

Future Outlook



The India Payment Service Market witnessed a growth during the period of FY16-FY22 and the market would continue to grow owing to the launch of new and innovative payment products, increasing smartphone adoption, a growing need for faster payment modes, and a strong push from the Government and regulators towards adoption of digital channels.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Executive Summary- India Payment Service Market

1.2 Executive Summary- Credit and Debit Card Coverage

1.3 Executive Summary- IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) Consumer Payment Landscape

1.4 Executive Summary- AePS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) Consumer Payment Landscape

1.5 Executive Summary- Unstructured Supplementary Service Data - Bharat Interface for Money (Ussd-bhim) Consumer Payment Landscape

1.6 Executive Summary- UPI (Unified Payments Interface) Consumer Payment Landscape

1.7 Executive Summary- India M-Wallet Market

1.8 Executive Summary- India PoS (Point of sale) Terminal Market



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Market Size and Modeling

2.2 Definitions and Approach- India Payment Services Market

2.3 Definitions and Approach- India mPoS and PoS Market

2.4 Definitions and Approach- India M-Wallet Market

2.5 Definitions and Approach- India Payment Gateway Market

2.6 Other Definitions



3. India Payment Services Market

3.1 Introduction to India Payment Services Market

3.2 Snapshot on India Bill Payment Market

3.3 Private Banks V/S Public Sector Banks

3.4 Major Cards in E-commerce Segment

3.5 Growth of RuPay Cards in India

3.6 Snapshot on India Omni-Channel Payments Processing Market

3.7 Snapshot on India Bank Reconciliation Software Market

3.8 India Payments Services Market Size, FY'2016-FY'2022

3.9 India Payment Services Market Segmentation, FY'2017-FY'2022

3.10 India Payment Services Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2022-FY'2027E



4. Regulatory Framework in India Payment Services Market

4.1 Role of Government in India Payment Services Market

4.2 Overview of Payments and Receipts in Government Ministries/Departments

4.3 Role of Reserve Bank of India (RBI): The Apex Regulator Of India's Monetary System, Including Payment Services

4.4Role of Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS)

4.5 Role of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

4.6 Evolving Outlook Of The Public Agencies

4.7 Overview of the KYC initiative

4.8 Localized Data Storage of Transactions and its Impact on Various Players



5. Credit and Debit Card Coverage

5.1 Credit Cards, FY'2017-FY'2022

5.2 Debit Cards, FY'2017-FY'2022

5.3 Number of ATMs and POS Terminals, FY'2013-FY'2022

5.4 Number of Outstanding Cards in India Payment Services Market, FY'2015-FY'2022

5.5 Cross Comparison of Different Payment Modes in India Payment Services Market

5.6 Value added services



6. Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) Consumer Payment Landscape

6.1 IMPS Transactions Overview, FY'14-FY21

6.2 Entities Offering Imps

6.3 Working Model of IMPS Payment Landscape in India Payment Services Market

6.4 Popular Uses of IMPS

6.5 IMPS Charges



7. Adhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) Consumer Payment Landscape

7.1Advantages of AePS

7.2 AePS Transactions Overview, FY'2016-FY'2022

7.3 Entities Offering AePS, FY'2022

7.4Working Model of AePS Landscape in India



8. Unstructured Supplementary Service Data - Bharat Interface for Money (USSD-BHIM) Consumer Payment Landscape

8.1 USSD-BHIM Transactions Overview, FY'17 - FY'22

8.2 Number of Operators / Downloads

8.3 Government Initiative to Promote USSD-BHIM in India



9. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Consumer Payment Landscape

9.1 Major Government Initiatives aimed to increase UPI Adoption

9.2 Number of UPI Transactions, FY'17-FY'22

9.3 Number of UPI Operators / Downloads, FY'16-FY'22

9.4 Working Model of UPI Landscape in India Payment Services Market

9.5Recent Trends in UPI Adoption



10. India M-Wallet Market

10.1 Introduction to India M-Wallet Market

10.2 Value Chain Analysis in India M-Wallet Market

10.3 Revenue Generation

10.4 Operations Involved In Using M-Wallet Services

10.5 India M-Wallet Market Size, FY'17-FY'22

10.6 Trends and Developments in India M-Wallets Market

10.7 Government Regulations In India M-Wallets Market

10.8 Competitive Landscape Of Major Players Operating In India M-Wallets Market

10.9 Competition Scenario

10.10 Market Share Of Major Players Operating In India M-Wallets Market

10.11 Company Profiles Of Major Players Operating In India M-Wallets Market

10.12 Telecom Operators (Jio Money, Airtel Money, Idea Money, M-Pesa) Operating In India Mobile Wallet Market



11. India Point of Sale (PoS) + mPOS Terminal Market

11.1 Introduction to India Point of Sale (PoS) Terminal Market

11.2 Emerging Payment Trends:

11.3 Value Chain Analysis in India PoS Terminal Market

11.4 India PoS Terminal Market Evolution

11.5 India PoS Terminal Emerging Market Trends

11.6 India PoS Terminal Market Size, FY'2017-FY'2022

11.7 India PoS Terminal Market Segmentation, FY'2022

11.8 Comparative Landscape in India PoS Terminal Market

11.9 India PoS Terminals Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2018-FY'2027E



12. Prepaid Instruments

12.1 Closed User Group ("CUG") Cards

12.2 NCMC Cards

12.3 Open Loop Prepaid Cards

12.4 National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program-FasTag



13. Cloud / Security Outsourcing in Payments Technology

13.1 Global IOT Security Spending

13.2 Cyber Threats in India

13.3 Regulatory Landscape of Cyber Security Framework in India

13.4 RBI Cyber Security Guidelines for Banks and Financial Institutions

13.5 India Cloud Security Services Market

13.6 India Payment Security Services Market



14. Government Regulations

14.1 Payments Infrastructure Development Fund

14.2 Digital Incentives as mentioned in the budget

14.3 The Future of RUpay Interchange

