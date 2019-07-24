India PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market in India was worth US$ 2.37 Billion in 2018. Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are non-conductive, copper laminated boards that help to connect electronic and electrical components without the use of wires.



These boards are composed of epoxy, fiberglass and other composite materials which reduce the complexity of the overall circuit design. PCBs are installed in various electronic products, ranging from consumer gadgets, such as PCs, tablets, smartphones and gaming consoles, to industrial and high-tech products.



Over the past few years, the demand for PCBs in India has witnessed a steady rise on account of increasing investment in digitization and favorable government initiatives.



Looking forward, the PCB market in India is projected to reach US$ 6.33 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.9% during 2019-2024.



Market Drivers



India represents one of the largest and fastest growing consumer electronics market in the Asia Pacific region. Computers, laptops, mobile phones, etc. often use rigid PCBs in areas vital to the functionality of these devices, such as the motherboard, thereby creating a positive impact on the growth of the PCB industry.



PCBs find application in large number of industries which includes electronic products, automotive (dashboards, engine management system, power supplies etc.), medical (heart monitors, imaging probes, drug metering devices), defence (radar, armoured car control and security), lighting, broadcasting, Aerospace etc. It represents the foundation of a majority of electronic products and continues to evolve into new industries and applications.



The advancements made in the PCB functionalities and manufacturing along with the miniaturisation of semiconductor devices are expected to drive the demand for more complex PCBs with higher number of layers.



The Government of India is strongly encouraging the manufacturing and usage of PCBs in the country. It has launched many initiatives such as Make in India', Digital India' etc. Under these schemes, the government aims to encourage manufacturers to set up more local plants in the country by easing tax regime, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, etc. This is expected to bring in significant achievement in various end-use industries (automotive, electrical, etc.), thereby creating a positive impact on the overall PCB demand.



PCBs are the back bone of the electronics industry as it is deployed in almost all the electronic products from consumer gadgets to industrial high-tech products. The Indian electronic devices market has witnessed double digit growth rates driven by rising disposable incomes and increasing urbanisation levels in the country. This coupled with miniaturisation of semiconductor devices and enhanced functionality in electronic products is expected to drive the demand for more complex PCBs in the near future.



PCBs represent a fundamental component for the manufacturing of devices which are required for military navigation, guidance and control, electronic warfare, missiles and surveillance, and communication. India currently has the 5th largest defense budget in the world and these figures are expected to increase continuously over the next five years. Moreover, catalyzed by rising demand and increasing government initiatives, the defense equipment manufacturing industry in the country is also undergoing strong growth. This is also expected to drive the demand of PCBs in the next five years.



Scope of the Report





On the basis of product type, rigid 1-2-sided PCBs represents the most popular type. Other major product types include standard multilayer, flexible circuits, HDI/microvia/ build-up and rigid-flex PCBs.

Consumer electronics currently represents the largest application segment for PCBs.

Single-sided PCBs currently account for the majority of the market share.

Based on the PCB laminate type, the report finds that FR-4 is the leading segment, holding the largest share.

Based on the manufacturing type, bare PCBs dominate the market, holding the largest share. Bare PCBs are followed by populated PCBs.

Region-wise, the PCB market has been segmented into Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the Indian printed circuit board market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the Indian printed circuit board market?

Which are the popular product types in the Indian printed circuit board market?

What are the key application segments in the Indian printed circuit board market?

What is the breakup of the Indian printed circuit board market on the basis of number of layers?

What is the breakup of the Indian printed circuit board market on the basis of manufacturing type?

What is the breakup of the Indian printed circuit board market on the basis of segment type?

What is the breakup of the Indian printed circuit board market on the basis of laminate type?

What are the price trends of printed circuit boards?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the Indian printed circuit board market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Indian printed circuit board market?

What is the structure of the Indian printed circuit board market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Indian PCB market?

How are printed circuit boards manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Printed Circuit Board Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Number of Layers

5.7 Market Breakup by Segment

5.8 Market Breakup by Laminate Type

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 Market Breakup by Key Players



6 Indian Printed Circuit Board Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Supply

6.5 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type

6.6 Market Breakup by Application

6.7 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.8 Market Breakup by Region

6.9 Market Breakup by Number of Layers

6.10 Market Breakup by Segment

6.11 Market Breakup by Laminate Type

6.12 Market Forecast

6.13 SWOT Analysis

6.14 Value Chain Analysis

6.14.1 Research and Development

6.14.2 Designing

6.14.3 Raw material Procurement

6.14.4 Manufacturing and Testing

6.14.5 Exports

6.14.6 Sales Distribution

6.14.7 End-User

6.14.8 Post-Sale Services

6.15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.16 Government Initiatives



7 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type

7.1 Bare PCBs

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Populated PCBs

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.2 Communication

8.3 Industrial Electronics

8.4 Computers

8.5 Military & Aerospace

8.6 Automotive

8.7 Medical Instrumentation

8.8 Others



9 Market Breakup by Product Type

9.1 Rigid 1-2 Sided

9.2 Standard Multilayer

9.3 Flexible Circuits

9.4 HDI/ Microvia/Build-Up

9.5 Rigid Flex

9.6 Others



10 Performance by Number of Layers

10.1 Single-Sided

10.2 Double-Sided

10.3 Multi-Layer



11 Market Breakup by Segment

11.1 Rigid PCBs

11.2 Flexible PCBs



12 Market Breakup by Laminate Type

12.1 FR-4

12.2 Polyamide

12.3 CEM-1

12.4 Paper

12.5 Others



13 Performance by Various States

13.1 Maharashtra

13.2 Tamil Nadu

13.3 Karnataka

13.4 Gujarat

13.5 Other States



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players



15 Manufacturing Process

15.1 Product Overview

15.2 Detailed Process Flow

15.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved



16 Profile of Key Players



AT&S

Epitome Components Ltd

Shogini Technoarts

Cipsa Tec India Pvt Ltd

Sulakshana Circuits Ltd

PCB Power Limited

Hi-Q Electronics Pvt Ltd

Vintek Circuit India Pvt Ltd

India Circuit Ltd (Garg Electronics)

Meena Circuit Pvt Ltd



