India Personal Protective Equipment Markets, 2016-2019 & 2020-2026 - Hand & Arm, Clothing, Footwear, Respiratory, Head, Eye and Face

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Personal Protective Equipment Market, by Category (Hand & Arm, Clothing, Footwear, Respiratory, Head, Eye and Face), by Industry, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Personal Protective Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 16% during 2021-2026



Growth of personal protective equipment market in India can be attributed to due to increasing workplace safety, product innovations, increasing awareness towards worker's health and rising incidence of various diseases such as COVID-19.



Increasing number of manufacturing units and construction projects in the country is also positively influencing the Indian Personal Protective Equipment Market. Additionally, rising investments by international companies are also positively impacting the personal protective equipment market in India.



The personal protective equipment market is categorized into the category type, industry type, distribution channel, region, and company. By category type, the market is segmented into Hand & Arm, Clothing, Footwear, Respiratory, Head Eye & Face, and Others. Hand & Arm and Clothing segments are the largest market segments and are expected to continue their dominance during the forecast period.



By Industry, the market has been segmented into Construction & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Mining, Firefighting, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, and Others (Transportation, Logistics, etc.). The healthcare segment continues to be the largest industry segment, followed by Oil & Gas, Firefighting and Mining segments. In 2019, Western India dominated the country's personal protective equipment market, however, the country's North region is expected to witness faster growth in the coming years and become the largest reginal market by 2026.



Major players operating in the Indian Personal Protective Equipment Market include Mallcom India Ltd, 3M India Ltd, MSA (India) Limited, Honeywell International India Pvt Ltd and Karam Industries India Private Limited. Other prominent companies include Udyogi Plastics Private Limited, Venus Safety & Health Private Limited, Sai Synergy LLP, Sure Safety (India) Limited, etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY 2016 - FY 2019

Base Year: FY 2020

Estimated Year: FY 2021

Forecast Period: FY 2022 - FY 2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Personal Protective Equipment Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Category (Hand & Arm, Clothing, Footwear, Respiratory, Head Eye & Face, Others (Hearing, Fall etc.))

5.2.2. By Industry (Construction & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Mining, Firefighting, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Others (Transportation, Logistics))

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Institutional/Direct Sales Vs Retail Sales)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Product Market Map



6. India Hand & Arm Protective Equipment Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Gloves, Arm sleeves)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Institutional/Direct Sales Vs Retail Sales)



7. India Protective Clothing Market Outlook



8. India Protective Footwear Market Outlook



9. India Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Outlook



10. India Head, Eye & Face Protective Equipment Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Company Profiles

16.1.1 Mallcom (India) Ltd.

16.1.2. 3M India Ltd

16.1.3. MSA (India) Limited.

16.1.4. Honeywell International India Pvt Ltd.

16.1.5 E.I. DuPont India Private Limited.

16.1.6. Karam Industries India Private Limited.

16.1.7. Udyogi Plastics Private Limited

16.1.8. Venus Safety & Health Private Limited

16.1.9. Sai Synergy LLP

16.1.10. Sure Safety (India) Limited



16. Strategic Recommendations



