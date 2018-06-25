India Pet Care Market 2018-2023: Mars Leads the Market in Value & Volume

The India pet care market continues to grow in double digits despite headwinds like demonetization of 2016 and GST implementation in 2017. Though, its whooping growth was impacted in late 2016 as well as early 2017 and could only recover after March 2017.

India pet care industry advanced with a value CAGR of 23% during 2012-17 and its outlook for the forecast period remains bright. Dog food is the engine of pet care market in India and the category accounted for over 80% value share in 2017. Other pet product like pet toys, pet accessories etc. also saw strong CAGR growth of over 21% during 2012-17. Change in the urban lifestyle & consumption pattern coupled with rise in the disposable income has helped pet care market considerably.

Pet ownership of dogs and other pets in India has increased substantially over the past decade and this has contributed towards increased demand of pet care products. High growth potential has attracted more investments and many pet start ups like Dogspot, Heads Up for Tails, Nimble Wireless have come up over the past three years.

Growing pet humanization has caused the pet care players to offer natural products that are gluten free, GMO free with increased health benefits. Pet food manufacturers are offering dog food with Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids for healthy skin, probiotics in dry formula to help maintain digestive health, glucosamine for healthy joints and strong bones, and vitamins and minerals for complete and balanced nutrition of dogs.



As far as competitive landscape is concerned, Mars International and Royal Canin are both well established as pet care companies, having a strong brand recognition and credibility among Indian pet parents.



Mars leads the market in value & volume terms and with Royal Canin and Indian Broiler Group, the top three players accounted for over 65% value market share in 2017.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Analyst View



5. Global Pet Care Market Overview



6. India Pet Care Market Outlook



7. India Dog Food Market Outlook



8. India Pet Healthcare Market Outlook



9. India Pet Dietary Supplements Market Outlook



10. India Cat Food Market Outlook



11. India Other Pet Products Market Outlook



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Market Dynamics



14. India Pet Care Trends, Opportunities & Developments



15. India Pet Care Import-Export Analysis



16. Pet Care Policy and Regulatory Landscape



17. India Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape



19. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Mars International Pvt Ltd

Royal Canin India Pvt Ltd

Indian Broiler Group

Cuddle Up Diet Products Pvt Ltd

Scientific Remedies Pvt Ltd

Venky's India Ltd

Glenands Group

GOA Medicos Pvt. Ltd



