India Pet Care Market 2018-2023: Mars Leads the Market in Value & Volume

The "India Pet Care Market (2018-2023): Size & Analysis by Type (Dog Food, Pet Healthcare, Pet Dietary Supplements, Cat Food and Others) Forecast and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The India pet care market continues to grow in double digits despite headwinds like demonetization of 2016 and GST implementation in 2017. Though, its whooping growth was impacted in late 2016 as well as early 2017 and could only recover after March 2017.
India pet care industry advanced with a value CAGR of 23% during 2012-17 and its outlook for the forecast period remains bright. Dog food is the engine of pet care market in India and the category accounted for over 80% value share in 2017. Other pet product like pet toys, pet accessories etc. also saw strong CAGR growth of over 21% during 2012-17. Change in the urban lifestyle & consumption pattern coupled with rise in the disposable income has helped pet care market considerably.
Pet ownership of dogs and other pets in India has increased substantially over the past decade and this has contributed towards increased demand of pet care products. High growth potential has attracted more investments and many pet start ups like Dogspot, Heads Up for Tails, Nimble Wireless have come up over the past three years.
Growing pet humanization has caused the pet care players to offer natural products that are gluten free, GMO free with increased health benefits. Pet food manufacturers are offering dog food with Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids for healthy skin, probiotics in dry formula to help maintain digestive health, glucosamine for healthy joints and strong bones, and vitamins and minerals for complete and balanced nutrition of dogs.
As far as competitive landscape is concerned, Mars International and Royal Canin are both well established as pet care companies, having a strong brand recognition and credibility among Indian pet parents.
Mars leads the market in value & volume terms and with Royal Canin and Indian Broiler Group, the top three players accounted for over 65% value market share in 2017.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Analyst View
5. Global Pet Care Market Overview
6. India Pet Care Market Outlook
7. India Dog Food Market Outlook
8. India Pet Healthcare Market Outlook
9. India Pet Dietary Supplements Market Outlook
10. India Cat Food Market Outlook
11. India Other Pet Products Market Outlook
12. Supply Chain Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
14. India Pet Care Trends, Opportunities & Developments
15. India Pet Care Import-Export Analysis
16. Pet Care Policy and Regulatory Landscape
17. India Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
19. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Mars International Pvt Ltd
- Royal Canin India Pvt Ltd
- Indian Broiler Group
- Cuddle Up Diet Products Pvt Ltd
- Scientific Remedies Pvt Ltd
- Venky's India Ltd
- Glenands Group
- GOA Medicos Pvt. Ltd
