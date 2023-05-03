India Pharmaceutical Export Market Report 2023 Featuring Key Players - Sun Pharmaceuticals, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Export Market in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Pharmaceutical exports market grew by 11.88% between FY 2019 and FY 2022 to reach INR 1,445.81 Bn in FY 2022, despite the global pharmaceutical industry shrinking by 1-2% in 2020 due to COVID-19. This was despite the global industry reduced by almost 2% in 2020 on account of COVID-19.

Market insights:



The pharmaceutical industry has witnessed rapid growth in the past few decades and is expected to develop further, owing to huge export possibilities. The business caters to 50% of the global demand of various vaccines, 40% of generic medicines demand in the US, and 25% of all medication in the UK.



Impact of COVID-19:



The onslaught of COVID-19 and the nationwide lockdown severely impacted the healthcare and pharmaceutical infrastructure, and the country's economy. Travel restrictions, shortage of workforce, disruption in world trade, and bottleneck in logistics impacted the supply chain of pharmaceutical products.

During the second wave, key market players took major steps as per regulatory guidelines with smart solutions to tackle the supply-demand gap. As of 2021, India shipped over INR 1,349 Bn worth drugs to over 200 nations, ranging from the highly regulated markets in North America and Europe to countries with small pharmaceutical markets.



Competitive insights:



Major players such as Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Lupin Limited, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited have made huge strides in their net revenue. This is because of government initiatives that propelled export possibilities.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Pharmaceutical export market in India - An overview

4.2. Export of pharmaceutical products (HS Code: 30) (FY 2019 to FY 2022)

4.3. Country-wise export of pharmaceutical products (HS Code: 30)

Chapter 5: COVID-19 impact assessment

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Positive impact

5.1.2. Negative impact

5.2. Post-pandemic scenario



Chapter 6: Trade analysis

6.1. Export of pharmaceutical products

6.1.1. Commodity-wise export- Based on value

6.1.2. Country-wise export- Based on value

6.1.3. Other exports- Based on value



Chapter 7: Market influencers

7.1. Market drivers

7.2. Market challenges



Chapter 8: Government initiatives

8.1 Government initiatives



Chapter 9: Competitive landscape

9.1. Alkem Laboratories Limited

9.2. Aurobindo Pharma Limited

9.3. Cipla Limited

9.4. Divi's Laboratories Limited

9.5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

9.6. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

9.7. Lupin Limited

9.8. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

9.9. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited

9.10. Zydus Lifesciences Limited



Chapter 10: Recent developments

