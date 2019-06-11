India POCT Market Revenue is Expected to Reach Over INR 4,000 Crore by FY'2023: Ken Research
Jun 11, 2019, 10:00 ET
Key Findings
- The elderly population in India is one of target end users for the home healthcare companies and overall POCT market in general. It has been anticipated that elderly population in India will reach to 146.1 Million by FY'2023E.
- More number of POCT devices will be connected to smart phones through mobile apps for easy access. The Smartphone users in India will increase at a CAGR of 5.4% during the period FY'2018-FY'2023.
- In Future, it is anticipated that the demand of Cardio metabolic Monitoring devices will be highest in India POCT market as it will increase at a CAGR of 14.9% during the period FY'2018-FY'2023E.
Increasing Use of Blood Glucose Testing Kits: India has highest number of Diabetic patients in the world and as per the International Federation of Diabetes, the numbers are likely to increase to 151 Million by 2025. In future, it is expected that the usage of blood glucose testing kits will increase and reach upto 33.0% by FY'2023E. Increasing diabetes prevalence rate and rise of sugar content in packaged food industry have enabled the people to become proactive and keep a check on their Glucose levels, not just for treatment purposes but also as a preventive measure.
Upcoming New Technologies in Medical Devices: In future, it is anticipated that Microfluidic technologies will enable ultra-small volumes of body fluid to be manipulated on disposable plastic cartridges which features the thickness of a human hair. Introduction of miniaturized electronic components and sensors will enable highly portable instruments which will also enable the field testing through their small form factor and battery operation. The interface of such microfluidic technologies, miniaturized electronic components and sensors with smart phones can enable home testing and the integration with healthcare apps. This confluence of technologies is likely to result in many new paradigms for testing over the next 5-10 years.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "India POCT Market Outlook to 2023 - By Major Devices (Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Blood Gas Electrolytes, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits, Cardio Metabolic Monitoring, Anticoagulant Management, Cholesterol Testing Kits and Others), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Consumers/ Individuals, Diagnostic Labs, Home Healthcare and Others), By Distribution Channel (Distributors and Direct Sales), By Consumables and Instruments and By Region" believed that the POCT market in India will grow with increasing internet penetration, surging smart phones users, increasing awareness and acceptability of POCT devices by individuals and hospitals. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 11.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period FY'2018-FY'2023.
Key Segments Covered
By Major Devices
- Blood Glucose Testing Kits
- Infectious Disease Testing Kits
- Blood Gas Electrolytes
- Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits
- Cardio Metabolic Monitoring
- Anticoagulant Management
- Cholesterol Testing Kits
- Others
By End Users
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Consumers/ Individuals
- Diagnostic Labs
- Home Healthcare
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Distributors
- Direct Sales
By Region
- Tier 1 Cities
- Tier 2 Cities
- Tier 3 Cities
By Consumables and Instruments
Key Target Audience
- Point of Care Companies
- Hospitals & clinics
- Government organizations
- Medical Devices and Equipments companies
- Home Healthcare Companies
Time Period Captured in the Report:
- Historical Period: FY'2013-FY'2018
- Forecast Period: FY'2019-FY'2023
Companies Covered:
- Abbott India Limited
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
- Beckman Coulter India Pvt. Ltd.
- J Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd.
- Trans Asia Biomedical
- Radiometer India
- Bio Rad Laboratories
- DiaSys India
- EKF Diagnostics
- Renesas Electronics
- Triviton Healthcare Private Limited
- Becton Dickinson India Private Limited
- India Medtronic Private Limited
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Value Chain Analysis of India POCT Market
- Indian National Health Account Statistics
- Market Overview and Genesis of India POCT Market
- India POCT Market Size for the FY'2013- FY'2018
- India POCT Market Segmentation by Major Devices (Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Blood Gas Electrolytes, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits, Cardio Metabolic Monitoring, Anticoagulant Management, Cholesterol Testing Kits and Others)
- India POCT Market Segmentation By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Consumers/ Individuals, Diagnostic Labs, Home Healthcare and Others)
- India POCT Market Segmentation By Consumables and Instruments
- India POCT Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Distributors and Direct Sales)
- India POCT Market segmentation By Region (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities)
- Government Regulations in the India POCT Market
- Porter's Five Force Analysis for India POCT Market.
- Competition Parameters and Company Profiles of Major Players in the India POCT Market
- Strength and Weaknesses of Major Players in the India POCT Market
- Funding and M&A Scenario in the India POCT Market
- Trade Scenario in the India POCT Market
- Trends and Developments in the India POCT Market
- Issues and Challenges in the India POCT Market
- Upcoming Technologies in the India POCT Market
- India POCT Market Size- Future Outlook and Projections for the FY'2018- FY'2023E
- Analysts Recommendations for the India POCT Market
For more information on the research report, please refer to the below link:
https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/medical-devices/india-poct-market/209287-91.html
Related Reports
India Home Healthcare Market Outlook To 2023 - By Patient Profile (Elderly Care, Physiotherapy, Stroke Rehabilitation, Wound Care And Others); By Organized (Subscription And Non Recurring Model) And Unorganized, By Major Cities
The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Home Healthcare Market of India. The report covers various aspects including introduction, market size by revenue (2013-2018), overall home healthcare market segmentation by market structure, by age group of patients, by profile of patients, by major cities and by subscription and recurring models, competition scenario in the industry, company profiles of major players in the market, growth drivers, trends and developments, issues and challenges in the home healthcare market and the regulatory framework of the industry. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.
India Diagnostic Laboratories Market Outlook To 2021 Growing Prevalence Of Diseases And Launch Of Technologically Advanced Procedures To Drive Growth
Ken Research announced its latest publication provides a comprehensive analysis of the diagnostic laboratories market. The report includes the cumulative revenue generated by the market players from diagnostic services including both government and private diagnostic laboratories. The private diagnostic laboratories has been further explained with details on market share contributed by pathology tests and radiology tests, by Tier I, Tier II and Tier III Cities, and by hospital based diagnostic laboratories, polyclinics and independent diagnostic laboratories operating in India. The share by organized and unorganized players has also been provided in detail to clearly explain the present competition scenario in the market. The stakeholders of this report include diagnostic laboratories market players, laboratories equipments providers, companies involved in research and development activities, and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in diagnostic laboratories market in future. Detailed snapshot on pathology tests market and radiology tests market is included in the report to elucidate facts about the market in detail. Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments, regulatory framework and Porter's five forces analysis are also added in the study for clear understanding about the factors responsible for present scenario of the market. The future analysis of overall India diagnostic laboratories market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.
Europe POCT Devices Market Outlook To 2022 - By Geography (Western Europe & Eastern Europe), By Product (Blood Glucose POCT, Infectious POCT, Cardiac POCT, Rapid Coagulation POCT, Blood Gas & Electrolytes POCT, Hematology POCT, Pregnancy POCT, Urinalysis POCT, Cholesterol POCT, Fecal Occult POCT, Hb1ac POCT & Drugs Of Abuse POCT), By Customer Segments (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostics Labs & Primary Care Units And Homecare & Patients)
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Europe POCT devices market evolution and overview, market ecosystem, market nature, value chain & entity analysis (OEM's, C&F agents, distributors, retailers & customers), market size, and market segments by Geography (Western Europe & Eastern Europe), by Product (Blood Glucose POCT, Infectious POCT, Cardiac POCT, Rapid Coagulation POCT, Blood Gas & Electrolytes POCT, Hematology POCT, Pregnancy POCT, Urinalysis POCT, Cholesterol POCT, Fecal Occult POCT, Hb1Ac POCT & Drugs of Abuse POCT), by Customer Segments (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostics Labs & Primary Care Units and Homecare & Patients) and by Instruments and Consumables. Competition landscape, competition nature, major competition parameters and market share of major companies along with company profiles of Alere, Roche Holding AG, Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson, Sysmex Corporation, EKF Diagnostics Holding, PTS Diagnostics, Werfen, Danaher Corporation, A. Menarini Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, FujiFilm and others have been profoundly covered in the report. The report underscores prevailing government rules and regulation along with analyst recommendation to highlight the major opportunities and cautions.
