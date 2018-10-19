India Polycarbonate Market, 2013-2023
The "India Polycarbonate Market By Resin Type (Virgin & Regrind) By Product Type (Polycarbonate Sheets, Polycarbonate Tubes/pipes, etc.), By Application (Car/Aircraft Windows, Glazing & Disks), By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India polycarbonate market is projected to cross $ 476 million by 2023
India polycarbonate market is expected to witness comprehensive growth owing to the diversified application of polycarbonate sheets and films in various industries such as automotive, electronics, medical devices, recreational packaging, sports goods and many others.
Moreover, increasing investments by the Government of India to develop commercial and industrial roofing sector along with development and repair of already existing infrastructure is further expected to push demand for polycarbonate products across India in the coming years.
India Polycarbonate Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of polycarbonate market in India:
- Polycarbonate Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Resin Type (Virgin & Regrind) By Product Type (Polycarbonate Sheets, Polycarbonate Tubes/pipes, etc.), By Application (Car/Aircraft Windows, Glazing & Disks), By End User
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in India polycarbonate market are
- Covestro (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- Everest Industries Ltd.
- SABIC Innovative Plastics India Pvt. Ltd.
- Bansal Roofing Products Ltd.
- MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Tuflite Polymers Ltd.
- Gallina India Pvt. Ltd.
- Lotus Roofings Pvt. Ltd.
- Palram India Pvt Ltd.
- Power Chem Plast Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. India Polycarbonate Market Outlook
6. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type)
7. India Polycarbonate Sheet Market Outlook
8. India Polycarbonate Tubes/Pipes Market Outlook
9. India Polycarbonate Film Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
11. Markets Trends & Development
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. Price Analysis
14. Trade Dynamics
15. Supply Chain Analysis
16. List of Suppliers/Distributors
17. India Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
19. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9rthbc/india?w=5
