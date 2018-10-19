DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Polycarbonate Market By Resin Type (Virgin & Regrind) By Product Type (Polycarbonate Sheets, Polycarbonate Tubes/pipes, etc.), By Application (Car/Aircraft Windows, Glazing & Disks), By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India polycarbonate market is projected to cross $ 476 million by 2023



India polycarbonate market is expected to witness comprehensive growth owing to the diversified application of polycarbonate sheets and films in various industries such as automotive, electronics, medical devices, recreational packaging, sports goods and many others.



Moreover, increasing investments by the Government of India to develop commercial and industrial roofing sector along with development and repair of already existing infrastructure is further expected to push demand for polycarbonate products across India in the coming years.



India Polycarbonate Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of polycarbonate market in India:

Polycarbonate Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Resin Type (Virgin & Regrind) By Product Type (Polycarbonate Sheets, Polycarbonate Tubes/pipes, etc.), By Application (Car/Aircraft Windows, Glazing & Disks), By End User

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in India polycarbonate market are



Covestro ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Everest Industries Ltd.

SABIC Innovative Plastics India Pvt. Ltd.

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd.

MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Tuflite Polymers Ltd.

Gallina India Pvt. Ltd.

Lotus Roofings Pvt. Ltd.

Palram India Pvt Ltd.

Power Chem Plast Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Polycarbonate Market Outlook



6. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type)



7. India Polycarbonate Sheet Market Outlook



8. India Polycarbonate Tubes/Pipes Market Outlook



9. India Polycarbonate Film Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Markets Trends & Development



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Price Analysis



14. Trade Dynamics



15. Supply Chain Analysis



16. List of Suppliers/Distributors



17. India Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape



19. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9rthbc/india?w=5





