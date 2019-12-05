India Premium Kitchen Appliances and Food Waste Disposer Market Assessment 2017-2019: Dual Income Families, Rising Disposable Income Levels and Increased Migration Pressure on Urban Infrastructure

News provided by

Research and Markets

Dec 05, 2019, 07:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Assessment of Premium Kitchen Appliances and Food Waste Disposer in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Food Waste Disposer (FWD) is a device, which is usually electrically powered and installed under a kitchen sink between the sink's drain and the trap. It shreds food waste into pieces small enough - generally less than 2 mm (0.079 in) - to pass through plumbing.

Increasing per capita income, affordability, dual-income population, space constraint and demand for convenience is driving the adoption of affluent and premium products. Increasing uptake of Premium Kitchen Appliances will push demand for FWD: many built-in kitchens would have these products incorporated into the build.

Rising urbanization levels drive demand for luxury and premium apartments, building a positive outlook for FWD and premium kitchen appliances. High-income groups are a potential target segment for lifestyle products. Also, a dual working population will push the need for utility appliances. A rising middle class with higher income levels and rising aspirations of Gen Y will further boost such demand.

Household garbage disposal regulations are expected to become more stringent. Also, substantial investment in Waste Management in initiatives like Smart Cities set up a positive outlook for FWDs.

In India, the southern region is the biggest market for FWD, followed by the northern regions due to higher concentration of high-income group families.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Scope & Definitions

2. Impact of Mega Trends

  • Urbanization Rate in India
  • Waste Management Initiatives
  • She Economy, Gen Y and Rising Middle Class

3. India Macroeconomic Factors

  • Income level categorization
  • Rise of high-income group families in India
  • Residential and Commercial projects in India
  • Factors contributing to a rise in demand for lifestyle products

4. Premium Kitchen Appliances Market

  • PKA as a subset of CEA market
  • Growth in PKA market
  • Segmentation of PKA market
  • Region-wise segmentation of PKA market
  • Distribution Chain Margins
  • Growth in PKA leading to the adoption of FWD

5. Food Waste Disposers Market

  • FWD market growth
  • Segmentation of FWD market
  • FWD Value Chain
  • FWD: Key purchase factors
  • Role of Influencers and Users
  • Distribution Chain Margins

6. Competition Assessment

  • PKA/FWD supplier categorization
  • PKA Supplier Assessment
  • FWD supplier assessment
  • FWD Residential and Commercial supplier assessment
  • FWD Competition Intensity
  • FWD Marketing Strategies

7. The Future

  • Factors leading to future growth
  • Key adoption factors
  • Target states and cities for PKA/FWD market
  • Critical Success Factors
  • Action points for decision-makers

8. Annexure - Services

  • Maximize opportunities from existing products and markets; systematically explore new products, markets, including inorganic Opportunities
  • Growth Consulting Canvas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdo7n0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

India Premium Kitchen Appliances and Food Waste Disposer Market Assessment 2017-2019: Dual Income Families, Rising Disposable Income Levels and Increased Migration Pressure on Urban Infrastructure

News provided by

Research and Markets

Dec 05, 2019, 07:00 ET