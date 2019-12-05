India Premium Kitchen Appliances and Food Waste Disposer Market Assessment 2017-2019: Dual Income Families, Rising Disposable Income Levels and Increased Migration Pressure on Urban Infrastructure
A Food Waste Disposer (FWD) is a device, which is usually electrically powered and installed under a kitchen sink between the sink's drain and the trap. It shreds food waste into pieces small enough - generally less than 2 mm (0.079 in) - to pass through plumbing.
Increasing per capita income, affordability, dual-income population, space constraint and demand for convenience is driving the adoption of affluent and premium products. Increasing uptake of Premium Kitchen Appliances will push demand for FWD: many built-in kitchens would have these products incorporated into the build.
Rising urbanization levels drive demand for luxury and premium apartments, building a positive outlook for FWD and premium kitchen appliances. High-income groups are a potential target segment for lifestyle products. Also, a dual working population will push the need for utility appliances. A rising middle class with higher income levels and rising aspirations of Gen Y will further boost such demand.
Household garbage disposal regulations are expected to become more stringent. Also, substantial investment in Waste Management in initiatives like Smart Cities set up a positive outlook for FWDs.
In India, the southern region is the biggest market for FWD, followed by the northern regions due to higher concentration of high-income group families.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Scope & Definitions
2. Impact of Mega Trends
- Urbanization Rate in India
- Waste Management Initiatives
- She Economy, Gen Y and Rising Middle Class
3. India Macroeconomic Factors
- Income level categorization
- Rise of high-income group families in India
- Residential and Commercial projects in India
- Factors contributing to a rise in demand for lifestyle products
4. Premium Kitchen Appliances Market
- PKA as a subset of CEA market
- Growth in PKA market
- Segmentation of PKA market
- Region-wise segmentation of PKA market
- Distribution Chain Margins
- Growth in PKA leading to the adoption of FWD
5. Food Waste Disposers Market
- FWD market growth
- Segmentation of FWD market
- FWD Value Chain
- FWD: Key purchase factors
- Role of Influencers and Users
- Distribution Chain Margins
6. Competition Assessment
- PKA/FWD supplier categorization
- PKA Supplier Assessment
- FWD supplier assessment
- FWD Residential and Commercial supplier assessment
- FWD Competition Intensity
- FWD Marketing Strategies
7. The Future
- Factors leading to future growth
- Key adoption factors
- Target states and cities for PKA/FWD market
- Critical Success Factors
- Action points for decision-makers
8. Annexure - Services
- Maximize opportunities from existing products and markets; systematically explore new products, markets, including inorganic Opportunities
- Growth Consulting Canvas
