India Premium Kitchen Appliances and Food Waste Disposer Market Assessment 2017-2019: Dual Income Families, Rising Disposable Income Levels and Increased Migration Pressure on Urban Infrastructure

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Assessment of Premium Kitchen Appliances and Food Waste Disposer in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Food Waste Disposer (FWD) is a device, which is usually electrically powered and installed under a kitchen sink between the sink's drain and the trap. It shreds food waste into pieces small enough - generally less than 2 mm (0.079 in) - to pass through plumbing.



Increasing per capita income, affordability, dual-income population, space constraint and demand for convenience is driving the adoption of affluent and premium products. Increasing uptake of Premium Kitchen Appliances will push demand for FWD: many built-in kitchens would have these products incorporated into the build.



Rising urbanization levels drive demand for luxury and premium apartments, building a positive outlook for FWD and premium kitchen appliances. High-income groups are a potential target segment for lifestyle products. Also, a dual working population will push the need for utility appliances. A rising middle class with higher income levels and rising aspirations of Gen Y will further boost such demand.



Household garbage disposal regulations are expected to become more stringent. Also, substantial investment in Waste Management in initiatives like Smart Cities set up a positive outlook for FWDs.



In India, the southern region is the biggest market for FWD, followed by the northern regions due to higher concentration of high-income group families.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Scope & Definitions

2. Impact of Mega Trends

Urbanization Rate in India

Waste Management Initiatives

She Economy, Gen Y and Rising Middle Class

3. India Macroeconomic Factors

Income level categorization

Rise of high-income group families in India

Residential and Commercial projects in India

Factors contributing to a rise in demand for lifestyle products

4. Premium Kitchen Appliances Market

PKA as a subset of CEA market

Growth in PKA market

Segmentation of PKA market

Region-wise segmentation of PKA market

Distribution Chain Margins

Growth in PKA leading to the adoption of FWD

5. Food Waste Disposers Market

FWD market growth

Segmentation of FWD market

FWD Value Chain

FWD: Key purchase factors

Role of Influencers and Users

Distribution Chain Margins

6. Competition Assessment

PKA/FWD supplier categorization

PKA Supplier Assessment

FWD supplier assessment

FWD Residential and Commercial supplier assessment

FWD Competition Intensity

FWD Marketing Strategies

7. The Future

Factors leading to future growth

Key adoption factors

Target states and cities for PKA/FWD market

Critical Success Factors

Action points for decision-makers

8. Annexure - Services

Maximize opportunities from existing products and markets; systematically explore new products, markets, including inorganic Opportunities

Growth Consulting Canvas

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdo7n0





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

