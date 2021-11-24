India Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow by 34.2% to Reach $40.31 Billion in 2021 - Market Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the India is expected to grow by 34.2% on annual basis to reach US$ 40,319.6 million in 2021.

The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 31.5% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in India will increase from US$ 30,038.0 million in 2020 to reach US$ 89,828.7 million by 2025.



The Indian prepaid card market has witnessed significant growth over the last four to six quarters. This growth in the Indian prepaid card market can be primarily attributed to the rising demand for mobile payments, proliferating e-commerce industry, higher adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), as well as the increasing number of unbanked and underbanked population.



Moreover, prepaid cards also help in simplifying the complex billings and transaction processes while offering better control over cash flows. With this context, the Indian business sector is expected to be one of the major sectors rapidly adapting prepaid cards.



Consumers are increasingly using prepaid payment instruments, such as Paytm and PhonePe, to fund their in-store purchases. Notably, digital wallets or prepaid payment instruments were the second-most popular in-store payment method in 2020. According to the recent survey, digital wallets accounted for more than 20% of the market share after cash payments, which had close to 35% market share in 2020.



RBI makes prepaid cards and digital wallets interoperable:

In May 2021, RBI announced that prepaid payment instruments (PPI) such as Paytm and PhonePe must offer their KYC-compliant users interoperability by 31st March 2022 mandatorily. It means that any user who has a fully compliant digital wallet will be able to send and receive money to and from different digital wallets.

Under the RBI guidelines, the wallet-based PPIs will have to enable interoperability through UPI, whereas card-based PPIs will have to enable it through card networks. Notably, these new guidelines are a boost for issuers of prepaid digital wallets because they no longer have to build an extensive merchant network that accepts their e-wallets. Any retailer accepting UPI will be able to accept the payments from any prepaid issuer.

Leading companies are going for IPOs:

In India, internet-based businesses are raising funds at a record pace, using the boost provided by the global pandemic to all things digital. Similar trends are visible among prepaid payment instruments looking at India's public to raise funds. For instance,

Paytm, one of the leading e-wallet providers in the country, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise approximately US$2.2 billion from the public. The eleven-year-old start-up has come to some distance from its roots as a tool for consumers to recharge their phone accounts and pay for rides. Notably, the prepaid payment instrument handled US$54 billion (INR 4 trillion) worth of payments to merchants in 2020.

Scope:

India Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

India Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

India Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

India Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

India General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

India Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

India Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

India Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

India Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

India Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

India Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

India Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

India Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

India Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

India Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

India Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

India Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmdarc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

