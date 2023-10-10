India Preschool Market size to grow by USD 34.65 million from 2022 to 2027 | Rising disposable income and positive economic growth boosts the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India preschool market size is estimated to grow by USD 34.65 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.49%. The preschool market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer preschool market are Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Footprints Child Care Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd., Globetrotters Kids, Hello Kids, KRS Educreations Pvt. Ltd., Learning Curve Edutech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Learning Edge India Pvt. Ltd., Lighthouse Learning Pvt. Ltd., Little Millennium Education Pvt. Ltd, MOTHERS PRIDE EDUCATION PVT. LTD., Pebbles Pre School, Podar Education Network, SK Educations Pvt. Ltd., Sebille Educations Pvt. Ltd., SHEMROCK Group of Preschools, Smartkidz Educare Global Pvt. Ltd., Sunshine Preschool And Daycare, Tree House Education And Accessories Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Preschool Market in India 2023-2027

Footprints Child Care Pvt. Ltd: The company offers preschool such as Footprints Pre School program for children to explore and learn through a carefully designed methodology of the HighScope Curriculum called active participatory learning.

The company offers preschool such as Footprints Pre School program for children to explore and learn through a carefully designed methodology of the HighScope Curriculum called active participatory learning.

Rising disposable income and positive economic growth

Adoption of online preschool services

Increased cost of raising children

Market Segmentation

The market share growth by the urban segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for preschools in urban areas which is fuelled by the increased penetration of branded preschool places in Tier 1 and 2 cities, together with rising disposable income. In addition, there is a strong presence of international childcare brands in India that offer supplementary services to parents. Furthermore, there is a significant upgrade of curricula by current distributors to comply with the standards laid down by international brands. In urban areas of India, particularly in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, preschools that use Montessori and Playway methods to teach children are expected to see a rise in enrollment compared to other regular preschools. While the Montessori method of teaching in preschools relies on independent activity, hands-on learning, and collaborative play, on the other hand, the Playway methodology depends on activity-based learning, where children are exposed to familiar learning environments. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Preschool Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.49% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.61

