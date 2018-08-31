India PVC Pipes and Fittings Market is Expected to Reach Around INR 560 Billion by FY'2026: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, September 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Takeaway from Ken Research report titled India Plastic Pipes and Fitting Market Forecast to 2026

Increasing government investment in agriculture and related activities will augment the growth in PVC pipes and fittings market in India .

. The rise in population will lead to growth will be a major contributor to the PVC pipes and fittings market in India through increase in demand for housing.

through increase in demand for housing. Growing problems of water shortage will also lead to increase in demand for PVC pipes and fittings.

The market for plastic pipes and fittings in India is in its growth stage, growing at double digit CAGR during FY'2013 - FY'2018. The market poise compelling future opportunities with increasing investment by the government in agricultural projects and welfare of farmers. Schemes and programs such as PMKSY (Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana) will increase demand for irrigation systems to be installed in farms and fields. This will lead to increase in PVC pipes and fittings which are used in installation of such systems. It has also been anticipated that both urban and rural areas in India are likely to suffer from water shortage problems due to erratic rainfall patterns and decreasing natural sources of water. This will lead to the construction of more borewells across the country to draw groundwater. The rising prices of PVC resin which is the main raw material in manufacturing of PVC pipes and fittings is likely to act as a growth restraint in the market.

According to a publication by Ken Research titled, "India Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Forecast to 2026 - By PVC Pipes (UPVC and CPVC Pipes), by Applications (Irrigation, Sewerage, Water Supply and Plumbing and Borewell Application), by Organized and Unorganized Sector and by Regions", investing in marketing and promotions of their products through dealer networks, advertising and outdoor promotions and including the Eastern region of India in product manufacturing and sales can aid the companies in PVC pipes and fittings market in India.

India PVC pipes and fittings market is expected to register a positive double digit CAGR of around 14.7% by revenue during the period FY'2018 - FY'2026. Increasing implementation and reach of government programs and marketing strategies used by players in the PVC pipes and fittings market are expected to have a positive effect on the overall revenue of the India PVC pipes and fittings market.

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/machinery-and-parts/india-plastic-pipes-fittings-market-forecast-2026-/154988-97.html

Products Covered:

CPVC Pipes

UPVC Pipes

HDPE Pipes

LDPE Pipes

PPR Pipes

PPH Pipes

Plastic Pipes

PVDF Pipes (Polyvinylidene Flouride)

PB (Poly Butylene) Pipes

ABS (Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene) Pipes

Irrigation

Sewerage

Water Supply

Plumbing

Borewell Application

Companies Covered:

Finolex Industries Limited

Ashirvad Pipes Private Limited

Supreme Industries Limited

Astral Poly Technik Limited

Prince Pipes and Fittings Private Limited

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Ajay Pipes (Ajay Industrial Corporation Limited)

Kisan Mouldings Limited

Captain Pipes Limited

Dutron Polymers Limited

Kankai Pipes and Fittings Private Limited

Miraj Pipes and Fittings Private Limited

Texmo Pipes and Products Limited

Apollo Pipes Limited

Related Reports

Europe Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook To 2021 - Growing Sewage Sector And Construction Activities To Foster Future Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the plastic pipes and fittings market in Europe. The report covers aspects such as the market size of the Europe plastic pipes industry and on the basis of major countries, market segmentation on the basis of type of plastic pipes, major countries, usage and various end users of plastic pipes and fittings in Europe. The report also covers the competitive landscape, government regulations, customer preferences, and value chain analysis of the Europe plastic pipe industry. In addition to this, the report also covers company profiles and product portfolio of major players along with their strengths and weakness and challenges faced in the plastic pipes and fittings market. This report will help industry consultants, plastic pipe manufacturers and dealers, retail chains, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

India DI & HDPE Pipe Market Outlook To 2022 - Rising Government Investment For Improving Sanitation Coverage To Drive Future Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of DI & HDPE pipe market in India. The report focuses on overall market size for India DI & HDPE pipe market, India DI Pipe market segmentation on various bases (by domestic & exports sales, by diameter, by grade and by sector), HDPE pipe market segmentation on various bases (by domestic & exports sales, by diameter, by pressure class, by applications, by end users, by sector demand, by market structure). The report also covers manufacturing process for DI & HDPE pipes, norms and regulations for DI & HDPE pipes, trade scenarios in India, pricing analysis, schedule of rates in various States, investment model for setting up manufacturing plant, future outlook, Snapshot of major opportunities in various States, Snapshot on PVC-O pipe market in India, major players in DI, HDPE & PVC-O markets and trends & developments in both India DI & HDPE pipe markets.

Saudi Arabia Steel Pipes and Rebars Market Outlook to 2021 - Growth of Construction Sector and Oil & Gas Projects is Likely to Drive Demand

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of steel pipes and rebars in Saudi Arabia. The report focuses on overall market size for steel pipes and rebars sold in Saudi Arabia, market segmentation of steel pipes by type of steel pipes (seamless, ERW, SAW and LSAW), by sectoral demand (oil and gas, construction and agriculture), by sectoral demand for seamless pipes (oil and gas and construction), by sectoral demand for LSAW pipes (hydrocarbon sector and structural and other demand), by type of LSAW pipes (sour pipes and non-sour pipes), by sectoral demand for ERW pipes (oil and gas and others), by diameter of LSAW pipes (24.0-30.0 inches, 48.0 inches and others) and by grade of LSAW pipes (X60 and X65 and B class pipes); market segmentation of steel rebars by sectoral demand (oil and gas, construction, manufacturing and others), by regional demand (Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and others) and by finishing type (fabricated rebars, epoxy coated rebars and black rebars). The report also covers company profile of major players, competition scenario; import scenario for steel rebars; decision making process, government regulations; growth drivers and trends and issues and challenges. The report concludes with SWOT analysis and market projection for future highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

UAE Steel Pipes and Rebars Market Outlook to 2021 - Growing Demand for Flat and Long Steel Products to Drive Future Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of steel pipes and rebars in the UAE. The report focuses on overall market size for steel pipes and rebars sold in the UAE, market segmentation of steel pipes by type of steel pipes (ERW, seamless, SAW and LSAW), by diameter of ERW pipes (0.25-6.0 inches and 8.0-12.0 inches), by sectoral demand for seamless pipes (construction and oil and gas), by sectoral demand for ERW pipes (construction, oil and gas and others), by regional demand (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Sharjah and others); market segmentation of steel rebars by trade (domestic demand and imports), by sectoral demand (construction, oil and gas, manufacturing and others) and by regional demand (Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other emirates).

