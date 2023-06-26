India Ready to Cook market to grow by 7.12% from 2022 to 2027: The growing preference for convenience food products will drive Growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India ready-to-cook market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 488.97 million according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report!

Vendors : 15+, Including Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., CG Corp., DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD., Desai Foods Pvt Ltd., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., iD Fresh Food India Pvt. Ltd., IndianFarm Foods Pvt. Ltd., Innovative Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., Maiyas Beverages and Foods Pvt. Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Regal Kitchen Foods Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and Universal Corp. Ltd.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: type (instant noodles and pasta, instant soup, ready-to-mix, snacks, and others), and distribution channel (offline and online)

India Ready to Cook Market- Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., CG Corp., DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD., Desai Foods Pvt Ltd., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., iD Fresh Food India Pvt. Ltd., IndianFarm Foods Pvt. Ltd., Innovative Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., Maiyas Beverages and Foods Pvt. Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Regal Kitchen Foods Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and Universal Corp. Ltd.

India Ready to Cook Market– Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing preference for convenience food products in the working population is notably driving India ready-to-cook market growth during the forecast period. The factors which are increasing the demand for this food are Short cooking time, easy preparation, and long shelf life. The demand for convenience foods that can be prepared easily, such as ready-to-cook food products is increasing due to the rising working population and busy lifestyles. For example, the proportion of the working-age population in the country is expected to rise to 65%. Many vendors are focusing on launching pre-cooked products such as instant noodles or soups to meet this growing demand in the country. Hence, this increase in the consumption of convenience food is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rising number of promotional and marketing activities is a new trend shaping the India ready-to-cook market. New marketing strategies and innovative advertising are being developed by the vendors to create awareness among consumers about the benefits of these convenience foods. Furthermore, the companies are increasing their marketing budgets to attract more consumers.

For example, in 2022, Nestle`s consumer-facing marketing expenses increased by 3.4% when compared with 2020. The company has started many promotional events in the country to market its products such as Maggi soup. Hence, these innovative promotional and marketing activities are expected to drive the growth of the India ready-to-cook market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The growing health concerns are a major challenge that may restrict India ready-to-cook market growth during the forecast period. This is due to the criticism faced by the companies for being unhealthy for many diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. Furthermore, these products are high in fat content and result in high BMI and weight gain due to the high processing of these foods.

The introduction of healthy foods in the market which contain nutritious and healthy ingredients are significant challenge restricting the growth of the market. In addition, consumers are refraining from consuming these unhealthy foods, which is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

India Ready to Cook Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 488.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.76 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., CG Corp., DARSHAN FOODS PVT. LTD., Desai Foods Pvt Ltd., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., iD Fresh Food India Pvt. Ltd., IndianFarm Foods Pvt. Ltd., Innovative Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., Maiyas Beverages and Foods Pvt. Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Regal Kitchen Foods Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and Universal Corp. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

