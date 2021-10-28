India Rental Housing Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2027

Oct 28, 2021, 16:15 ET
India rental housing market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period
The India rental housing market is driven by the growing influx of migrants from non-metro cities to metro cities for occupational and educational purposes. This has drastically increased the demand for affordable rental spaces in the proximity of the working spaces or educational institutions. This has also led to the emergence of the concept of co-living.
Additionally, increasing prices of land, houses and flats especially in Tier 1 cities is further expected to propel the market growth through FY2027. Furthermore, sometimes those who have the resources and can afford houses or land do not get appropriate investment opportunities, hence prefer living in a rented property, thereby fueling the market growth.
The India rental housing market is segmented based on type, property type, size of unit, location, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be split into standalone spaces and society based.
Among these, the society based segment is expected to dominate the market on account of their affordability, accessibility to everyday necessities, security, proper parking facilities, availability of other amenities like gymnasium, swimming pool, among others. Based on location, the market can be split into metro and non-metro.
Here, the metro segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing working and student population in these cities who prefer to live in a co-living space or rented apartments.
Leading companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Major players operating in the India rental housing market include
- Nestaway Technologies Private Limited
- Zolo Stays
- ZiffyHomes
- OYO Life
- CoHo
- Stanza Living Company
- Grexter
- Housr Technologies Pvt Ltd
- Stayabode Ventures Private Limited
- SimplyGuest
Report Scope:
Policy & Regulatory Landscape
- National Urban Rental Housing Policy, FY2017
- Draft Model Tenancy Act, FY2021
- Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)
Forecast Period
- Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020
- Base Year: FY2021
- Estimated Year: FY2022
- Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027
India Rental Housing Market, By Type
- Standalone Spaces
- Society Based
India Rental Housing Market, By Product Type
- Fully Furnished
- Semi-Furnished
- Unfurnished
India Rental Housing Market, By Size of Unit
- Up to 400 square feet
- 400-800 square feet
- Above 800 square feet
India Rental Housing Market, By Location
- Metro
- Non-Metro
India Rental Housing Market, By Region
- North
- South
- East
- West
