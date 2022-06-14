India Self Testing Kits Market Report 2022-2027: Market Trends and Developments, Policy & Regulatory Landscape, India Economic Profile, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Self Testing Kits Market By Test Type (Blood Glucose Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Urine Analysis, COVID-19 Testing and Others), By Sample, By Usage, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Self Testing Kits Market value was USD421.49 million in 2021, that is anticipated to grow further with a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period, 2023 - 2027, to achieve market value of USD767.36 million by 2027.

The Indian Self Testing Kits Market is driven by multiple factors like increasing concerns and general awareness of the population of the country regarding early diagnosis of the diseases in the upcoming five years.

Also, with the growing instances of the infectious diseases in the country the self testing kits demand is increasing rapidly and that is further supporting the growth of the Indian Self Testing Kits Market in the next five years.

Rising concerns for hospital acquired infections, and cross contamination, along with the threat for COVID-19 infection is also aiding the growth of the Indian Self Testing Kits Market in the future five years. Rising geriatric population is also one of the major factor driving the market growth.

The geriatric population is highly susceptible to various infectious diseases and with the current pandemic situation ongoing since last two years, the demands for the self testing kits for in home diagnostic tests are further increasing and thus substantiating the growth of the Indian Self Testing Kits Market in the forecast years through 2027.

Blood glucose testing kits are expected to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the test type, market segment in the upcoming five years on the account of increasing patient count, suffering from diabetes.

The demand for the glucometers is also expanding due to the consumer awareness to keep regular monitor over their blood sugar levels/ Growing number of health-conscious consumers, inclined toward reducing their daily sugar consumption and maintain a healthier way of life are also increasing the demands for the blood glucose testing kits and thereby the growth of the Indian Self Testing Kits Market in the next five years.

The blood glucose testing kits simply involves miniature prick on the finger tips to draw blood, the sample is received on the lancets and glucometers help in reading the glucose content in the blood.

Advancements like mobile application also helps in analyzing and maintaining the records of the regular checkups for future references.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Indian Self Testing Kits Market.

Abbott India Ltd

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. (Piramal Healthcare)

Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd

Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd

Becton Dickinson Private Limited

SD Biosensor Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Angstrom Biotech Private Limited

Nulife Care

Oscar Medicare Pvt. Ltd.

Healgen Scientific Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Self Testing Kits Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. India Self Testing Kits Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Test Type (Blood Glucose Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Urine Analysis, COVID-19 Testing and Others)

6.2.2. By Sample (Blood, Urine and Saliva/Swab)

6.2.3. By Usage (Disposable, Reusable)

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Map



7. India Disposable Self Testing Kits Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Test Type

7.2.2. By Sample

7.2.3. By Distribution Channel



8. India Reusable Self Testing Kits Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Test Type

8.2.2. By Sample

8.2.3. By Distribution Channel



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends and Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. India Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles



14. Strategic Recommendations

