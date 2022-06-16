India Shared Mobility Market Analysis/Growth Report 2022: New Use Cases Will Emerge and Fleets Will Become Electrified

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Shared Mobility Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service assesses growth opportunities in the Indian shared mobility market: ride hailing, car sharing, ride sharing, bike taxi, scooter sharing, bike sharing, rickshaw sharing, and demand-responsive transit (DRT). It dives deep into the approaches that market participants take toward achieving end-to-end mobility solutions and services.



The publisher projects the shared mobility fleet size to grow from 7.02 million in 2021 to 9.70 million by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5%. The lack of adequate public transit infrastructure in many cities has meant more private 2- and 4-wheelers on roads, resulting in more congestion and pollution.

While the COVID-19 pandemic caused a dramatic decline in vehicle use for work and recreation, the easing of travel restrictions is already reversing the trend.

The pandemic forced mobility companies to explore alternative business opportunities such as tie-ups with eCommerce and food delivery services, which reduced dependency on passenger revenue during lockdowns as customers expressed concerns about health and safety.

Shared mobility, however, is seen as more attractive to public transit as a way to practice social distancing. Another trend is fleet electrification, which is driven by the Indian government's target to achieve 50% vehicle electrification by 2030 and the growing demand for emission-free vehicles.

Rapidly increasing urbanization in the country presents an opportunity in the long run for an integrated, multimodal transport system.



Research Scope

Definitions and market segmentation

Analysis of shared mobility segments

Market trends

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

Overview of select market participants

Growth opportunities with calls to action

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on India's Shared Mobility Market

Shared Mobility Market Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Macroeconomic Overview

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Analysis

Impact of Mega Trends

Public Transit Infrastructure

Impact of COVID-19 and Shift in Mobility Patterns

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Shared Mobility Vehicles in Operation (VIO) and GMV Forecast

Shared Mobility VIO Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Shared Mobility GMV Forecast

Forecast Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Ride-Hailing

Taxi Market Structure in India

Growth Metrics

Taxi Market VIO and GMV Forecast

VIO Forecast

Forecast Analysis

GMV Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Market Trends

Impact of COVID-19

Competitive Landscape

Case Study of Electric Taxi Company - BluSmart Mobility Profile

BluSmart Mobility Profile - EV Adoption

BluSmart Mobility Initiatives

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Car-Sharing

Car-sharing Structure in India

Growth Metrics

Car Sharing VIO and GMV Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Market Trends

Impact of COVID-19

Competitive Landscape

Case Study - Zoomcar Profile

Zoomcar Initiatives

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Ride-Sharing

Ride-sharing Market Structure in India

Growth Metrics

GMV Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Market Trends

Impact of COVID-19

Competitive Landscape

Case Study: Quick Ride Profile

Quick Ride Initiatives

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bike-Taxi

Bike Taxi Market Structure in India

Growth Metrics

Bike Taxi VIO and GMV Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Market Trends

Impact of COVID-19

Competitive Landscape

Case Study - Rapido Profile

Rapido Initiatives

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Scooter-Sharing

Scooter-sharing Market Structure in India

Growth Metrics

Scooter-sharing VIO and GMV Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Market Trends

Impact of COVID-19

Competitive Landscape

Case Study - Bounce Profile

Bounce Initiatives

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bike-Sharing

Bike-sharing Market Structure in India

Growth Metrics

Bike-sharing VIO and GMV Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Market Trends

Impact of COVID-19

Competitive Landscape

Case Study - Yulu Profile

Yulu Initiatives

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Rickshaw-Sharing

Rickshaw-sharing Market Structure in India

Growth Metrics

Rickshaw-sharing VIO and GMV Forecast

VIO Forecast

Forecast Analysis

GMV Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Market Trends

Impact of COVID-19

Competitive Landscape

Case Study - Jugnoo Profile

Jugnoo Initiatives

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - DRT

DRT Market Structure in India

Growth Metrics

VIO Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Market Trends

Impact of COVID-19

Competitive Landscape

Case Study - Cityflo Profile

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Emergence of New Use Cases Will Drive the Growth of India's Shared Mobility Market

Shared Mobility Market Growth Opportunity 2 - Electrification of Fleets Will See an Uptake

Growth Opportunity 3 - Multimodal Integration Will Transform India's Shared Mobility Market

12. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7h8vo5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets