India Shared Mobility Market Analysis/Growth Report 2022: New Use Cases Will Emerge and Fleets Will Become Electrified

This research service assesses growth opportunities in the Indian shared mobility market: ride hailing, car sharing, ride sharing, bike taxi, scooter sharing, bike sharing, rickshaw sharing, and demand-responsive transit (DRT). It dives deep into the approaches that market participants take toward achieving end-to-end mobility solutions and services.
The publisher projects the shared mobility fleet size to grow from 7.02 million in 2021 to 9.70 million by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5%. The lack of adequate public transit infrastructure in many cities has meant more private 2- and 4-wheelers on roads, resulting in more congestion and pollution.
While the COVID-19 pandemic caused a dramatic decline in vehicle use for work and recreation, the easing of travel restrictions is already reversing the trend.
The pandemic forced mobility companies to explore alternative business opportunities such as tie-ups with eCommerce and food delivery services, which reduced dependency on passenger revenue during lockdowns as customers expressed concerns about health and safety.
Shared mobility, however, is seen as more attractive to public transit as a way to practice social distancing. Another trend is fleet electrification, which is driven by the Indian government's target to achieve 50% vehicle electrification by 2030 and the growing demand for emission-free vehicles.
Rapidly increasing urbanization in the country presents an opportunity in the long run for an integrated, multimodal transport system.
Research Scope
- Definitions and market segmentation
- Analysis of shared mobility segments
- Market trends
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Overview of select market participants
- Growth opportunities with calls to action
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on India's Shared Mobility Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Macroeconomic Overview
- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Analysis
- Impact of Mega Trends
- Public Transit Infrastructure
- Impact of COVID-19 and Shift in Mobility Patterns
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Shared Mobility Vehicles in Operation (VIO) and GMV Forecast
- Shared Mobility VIO Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Shared Mobility GMV Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Ride-Hailing
- Taxi Market Structure in India
- Growth Metrics
- Taxi Market VIO and GMV Forecast
- VIO Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- GMV Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Market Trends
- Impact of COVID-19
- Competitive Landscape
- Case Study of Electric Taxi Company - BluSmart Mobility Profile
- BluSmart Mobility Profile - EV Adoption
- BluSmart Mobility Initiatives
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Car-Sharing
- Car-sharing Structure in India
- Growth Metrics
- Car Sharing VIO and GMV Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Market Trends
- Impact of COVID-19
- Competitive Landscape
- Case Study - Zoomcar Profile
- Zoomcar Initiatives
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Ride-Sharing
- Ride-sharing Market Structure in India
- Growth Metrics
- GMV Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Market Trends
- Impact of COVID-19
- Competitive Landscape
- Case Study: Quick Ride Profile
- Quick Ride Initiatives
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bike-Taxi
- Bike Taxi Market Structure in India
- Growth Metrics
- Bike Taxi VIO and GMV Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Market Trends
- Impact of COVID-19
- Competitive Landscape
- Case Study - Rapido Profile
- Rapido Initiatives
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Scooter-Sharing
- Scooter-sharing Market Structure in India
- Growth Metrics
- Scooter-sharing VIO and GMV Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Market Trends
- Impact of COVID-19
- Competitive Landscape
- Case Study - Bounce Profile
- Bounce Initiatives
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bike-Sharing
- Bike-sharing Market Structure in India
- Growth Metrics
- Bike-sharing VIO and GMV Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Market Trends
- Impact of COVID-19
- Competitive Landscape
- Case Study - Yulu Profile
- Yulu Initiatives
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Rickshaw-Sharing
- Rickshaw-sharing Market Structure in India
- Growth Metrics
- Rickshaw-sharing VIO and GMV Forecast
- VIO Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- GMV Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Market Trends
- Impact of COVID-19
- Competitive Landscape
- Case Study - Jugnoo Profile
- Jugnoo Initiatives
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - DRT
- DRT Market Structure in India
- Growth Metrics
- VIO Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Market Trends
- Impact of COVID-19
- Competitive Landscape
- Case Study - Cityflo Profile
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Emergence of New Use Cases Will Drive the Growth of India's Shared Mobility Market
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Electrification of Fleets Will See an Uptake
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Multimodal Integration Will Transform India's Shared Mobility Market
12. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7h8vo5
