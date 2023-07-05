India Smart Water Management Market Outlook, 2027F - Future Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Smart Water Management Market Outlook to 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Smart Water Management Market- which grew at a CAGR of 70.9% in the period of 2017-2022P - is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% in the forecasted period of 2022P-2027F, owing to ageing water infrastructure and pressure of population growth, growing water scarcity and need for more optimal allocation, government investments and increasing awareness towards water savings.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the Smart Water Management Industry in India. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size on the basis of revenue generated.



Its market segmentation includes by component offered, by user-type, and by geography; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.



Market Overview:



The Ministry of Jal Shakti has taken up NHP to establish a hydrological database, information system and scientific tools for effective planning and management of water resources.



With ~10,000 households reached per project on average, states like Andhra Pradesh are leading the adoption of integrated smart water technologies.



There are 433 monitored reservoirs in India, with Gujarat having the most number of reservoirs.

Competitive Landscape

In the India Smart Water Management Market, there are about 20 players operating in the overall market, and top 6 players accounted 91% share in the market in terms of revenue. The major parameters on which these players compete includes Year Established, Major Verticals, Annual Water Management Projects and others.



India Smart Water Management Industry Analysis

Industry Life Cycle Analysis of India Smart Water Management

SWOT Analysis of India Smart Water Management

Product and Market Penetration Strategy for India Smart Water Management

Importance of Sales Versus Marketing in Smart Water Management Projects

Growth Drivers of India Smart Water Management

India Smart Water Management Constraints

Future Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

Technology Disruptions

Whitespaces in India Smart Water Management

Smart Water Management Block chain for Smart Water Grid Systems

Comparison of Water Meter Technologies

Benefits of Smart Metering in India Smart Water Management

Smart Water Management Transition towards Smart Cities

Methodology for Smart Water Cities

Smart Water Management Overview and Genesis

Supply-Side Ecosystem

Demand-Side Ecosystem

Industry Timeline in India Smart Water Management

Smart Water Management Company Profile of Larsen and Toubro

Company Profile of Xylem

Company Profile of WEGoT Utility Solutions

Competition Framework: Overview

Cross-Comparison of Major EPC Companies

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

L&T

MEIL

NCC

JWIL

JMC

SPML

GDCL

Xylem

Honeywell

WEGot

SUEZ

Smarter Homes

Itron

ABB

Hitachi Energy

Enhanced Wapp Systems

