India Social Commerce Sector to Surge: In-Depth Market Report Reveals 28.9% CAGR through 2029, AI Integration, and Competitive Dynamics

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Projected to burgeon from US$5.37 billion in 2023 to a monumental US$25.69 billion by 2029, the databook underlines significant drivers behind this expansion. Among them are the substantial increase in smartphone and internet penetration and upsurges in consumption and income levels, which collectively galvanize the sector's development.

Marking a distinctive growth trajectory in the Indian ecommerce space, the social commerce industry presents profound business opportunities, underscored by a comprehensive market intelligence databook. This research piece, amassing over 50+ key performance indicators (KPIs), meticulously analyzes social commerce trends across various retail product dynamics, operational KPIs, end-use sectors, and consumer demographics with an overarching emphasis on the industry's progression towards an impressive 28.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2029.

The future state of Indian social commerce is delineated through an array of lenses, from operational KPIs and significant market size, to forecasts categorized by retail product categories and nuanced consumer segmentation including by age, income, and gender.

Emerging Trends and Startup Dynamics within India's Social Landscape

  • Startups are gravitating towards the fruitful realm of social commerce, engaging cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to redefine customer experiences and fortify market footprints.
  • Despite the vibrancy of the market, the databook elucidates on the heightened competition leading to the strategic withdrawal of global platforms from Indian operations to consolidate their presence in core markets.
  • Localized efforts are emphasized, with a detailed analysis of the sector's growth across tiered city categories, from Tier-1 to Tier-3 regions.

Comprehensive Insights on Consumer Behavior and Market Dynamics

Delineating the landscape with substantial granularity, the report also ventures into the domain of consumer behavior, offering key insights into the purchasing patterns influenced by the growing influence of mobile commerce and various demographic factors.

Diverse Product Categories and Platforms – A Deep Dive

Straddling an array of product categories from clothing and beauty to electronics and home improvements, social commerce in India reflects a profusion of retail segments ripe for exploration.

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

By dissecting the market according to these dynamics, this databook becomes an indispensable companion for stakeholders seeking to navigate and capitalize on the sector's lucrative avenues.

With its methodological precision and extensive data-fueled analysis, the report embodies a crucial resource, empowering industry leaders with unmatched insights to strategize comprehensively in the context of India's flourishing social commerce sector.

Companies Mentioned

  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Meesho
  • Shopsy
  • Twitter

