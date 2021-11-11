India Solar Water Pumping System Markets Report 2021: Solar Program by NREDCAP Among Others are Expected to Increase the Annual Sales in the Coming Years

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Solar Water Pumping System Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast By Power Rating, By Design Type,By Drive Type, By Applications, By Regions and Competitive Landscape." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's Solar Water Pumping Systems Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027

This report comprehensively covers the market by power rating, design type, drive type, applications, and regions. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities, high growth areas, and market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Indian Solar Water Pumping Systems Market Synopsis

India's Solar Water Pumping Systems Market has been exhibiting substantial growth over the past few years. Growing adoption of renewable energy resources, especially solar, along with government initiatives such as the "Pradhan Mantri - Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyaan (PM KUSUM)" scheme with the aim to install 20 lakh units of standalone Solar Water Pumping Systems by 2022, would act as driving forces behind growing market demand for solar water pumps.

Further, subsidy provisions and lower operating costs of the Solar Water Pumping Systems would incentivize the farmers to increase the adoption of solar water pumps over the coming years. However, COVID- 19 pandemic impacted on the growth of the deployment of the pumps across the country, but state governments and central government policies such as Maharashtra's Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Pump Yojana, solar program by NREDCAP, among others, are expected to increase the annual sales of the Solar Water Pumping Systems in the coming years.

India Solar Water Pumping Systems market is mainly subsidy driven, where direct sales accounts for a negligible share in the market. The financial aid is only extended for up to the 7.5HP solar water pumping category. Thus, the growth in the respective segment of solar-based water pumping system showed a better increase in past years.

However, falling prices of the Solar Water Pumping Systems of the ratings mentioned above on the back of increasing competitiveness in the market are expected to create a moderate drag on the growth of market revenues over the coming years.

Market Analysis by Power Rating

Among power ratings, solar pumps with lower power ratings bagged the highest volume share in 2020. Moreover, up to 3 HP segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to its affordability, durability, and higher incentives and subsidies provided by the government on such pumps.

Also, with the lower groundwater level, the demand for submersible Solar Water Pumping Systems outweighs the demand for its other counterpart. However, the surface solar water pumping segment is projected to exhibit high growth over the coming years.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

10 Years Market Numbers

Historical Data Ranging from 2017 to 2020

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Overview

3.1. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Revenues & Volume (2016-2027F)

3.2. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Revenue & Volume Share (2020 & 2027F)

3.3. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Porter's Five Forces

3.4. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Ecosystem

3.5. India Solar Water Pumping System Cost Analysis



4. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Trends



6. India Solar Off-Grid Water Pumping System Market Overview

6.1. India Solar Off-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenues and Volume (2016-2027F)

6.2. India Solar Off-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Power Rating (2020 & 2027F)

6.3. India Solar Off-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Design Type (2020 & 2027F)

6.4. India Solar Off-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Drive Type (2020 & 2027F)

6.5. India Solar Off-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Applications (2020 & 2027F)

6.6. India Solar Off-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2020 & 2027F)



7. India Solar On-Grid Water Pumping System Market Overview

7.1. India Solar On-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenues and Volume (2016-2027F)

7.2. India Solar On-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Power Rating (2020 & 2027F)

7.2.1. India Solar On-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenues, By Power Rating (2016-2027F)

7.2.2. India Solar On-Grid Water Pumping System Market Volume, By Power Rating (2016-2027F)



8. India Solar Water Pumping System Market, Price Trend Analysis



9. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Opportunity Assessment

9.1. India Off-Grid Solar Water Pumping System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Power Rating (2027F)

9.2. India Off-Grid Solar Water Pumping System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Design Type (2027F)

9.3. India On-Grid Solar Water Pumping System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Power Rating (2027F)



10. India Solar Water Pumping System Market, Competitive Landscape

10.1. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2020

10.2. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameter

10.3. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameter



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Alpex Solar Private Limited

11.2. Bright Solar Private Limited

11.3. C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited

11.4. Claro Energy Private Limited

11.5. Grundfos Pump India Private Limited

11.6. Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

11.7. Lubi Industries LLP

11.8. Ravindra Energy Limited

11.9. Rotomag Motors & Control Private Limited

11.10. Shakti Pumps (India) Limited

11.11. Tata Power Solar Systems Limited

11.12. Topsun Energy Limited

11.13. Waaree Energies Limited



12. Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkv9jf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

