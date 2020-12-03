India Space Industry Report 2020: Establishing a Comprehensive National Policy to Enable More Private Participants will Improve Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evolving Indian Space Ecosystem Attracting New Space Participants in the Industry, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study focuses on the Indian space industry. The end-user scope includes all companies related to the space industry or those interested in understanding the Indian space industry.

The Indian space industry is predominantly driven by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the country's government space agency. Private participants in the industry have been part of the supplier base for ISRO. However, the industry landscape is changing, with the entry of new commercial participants such as Agnikul Cosmos, Skyroot Aerospace, and Vesta Space Technology. The new entrants are looking to address both local and global opportunities and have successfully raised initial rounds of investments for product development.

A key challenge faced by the industry is the absence of national space policy for space transportation. The policies for earth observation and communications also pose challenges for the commercial space industry and need to be addressed in the new space policy.



However, current opportunities for the Indian industry players are by the demand generated locally by ISRO will be outsourcing the production of satellites and launch vehicles and focus on development, in addition to the demand from the global space industry in small satellites, launch services, and downstream services.

Key Issues Addressed

How is the Indian space industry landscape?

What is the revenue forecast for Indian launch services from 2020 to 2040?

What is the launch demand in terms of the number of satellites from India for the forecast period?

for the forecast period? What are the key application areas and what is the role of the Indian space industry participants?

What are the key policy requirements for SATCOM and Earth observation services and the implications of the current policy on the commercial downstream service providers?

What are the key international partnerships of India with other countries for co-operation in space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Space Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 2020

Growth Environment: Space Industry Outlook

Indian Space Industry Milestones

Growth Drivers for the Indian Space Industry

Growth Restraints for the Indian Space Industry

Indian Launch Services Market

End User-based Applications Enabled by Satellite-based Services

Key Trends in Earth Observation and Communication

Role of AI for Earth Observation Across the Value Chain

Earth Observation (Applications and Industries)

SATCOM New Business Models

SATCOM India

Satellite Navigation Market, 2020

Navigation (NaVIC System)

New Space Ecosystem

3. Regulatory Environment Analysis

SATCOM Policy

Remote Sensing Data Policy

Recent Space Policy Announcements and Implications

Indian Space Policy Framework: A SWOT Perspective

4. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2020

Growth Opportunity: Growth Processes for Expanding Domestic Space Industry, 2020

Growth Opportunity: Addressing Demand for Small Satellite Manufacturing

Growth Opportunities: Contract Manufacturing of Launch Vehicles by ISRO and Dedicated Launch Service Providers

International Partnerships

Companies Mentioned



Agnikul Cosmos

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Skyroot Aerospace

Vesta Space Technology

