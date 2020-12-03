India Space Industry Report 2020: Establishing a Comprehensive National Policy to Enable More Private Participants will Improve Future Growth Potential
Dec 03, 2020, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evolving Indian Space Ecosystem Attracting New Space Participants in the Industry, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study focuses on the Indian space industry. The end-user scope includes all companies related to the space industry or those interested in understanding the Indian space industry.
The Indian space industry is predominantly driven by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the country's government space agency. Private participants in the industry have been part of the supplier base for ISRO. However, the industry landscape is changing, with the entry of new commercial participants such as Agnikul Cosmos, Skyroot Aerospace, and Vesta Space Technology. The new entrants are looking to address both local and global opportunities and have successfully raised initial rounds of investments for product development.
A key challenge faced by the industry is the absence of national space policy for space transportation. The policies for earth observation and communications also pose challenges for the commercial space industry and need to be addressed in the new space policy.
However, current opportunities for the Indian industry players are by the demand generated locally by ISRO will be outsourcing the production of satellites and launch vehicles and focus on development, in addition to the demand from the global space industry in small satellites, launch services, and downstream services.
Key Issues Addressed
- How is the Indian space industry landscape?
- What is the revenue forecast for Indian launch services from 2020 to 2040?
- What is the launch demand in terms of the number of satellites from India for the forecast period?
- What are the key application areas and what is the role of the Indian space industry participants?
- What are the key policy requirements for SATCOM and Earth observation services and the implications of the current policy on the commercial downstream service providers?
- What are the key international partnerships of India with other countries for co-operation in space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Space Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 2020
- Growth Environment: Space Industry Outlook
- Indian Space Industry Milestones
- Growth Drivers for the Indian Space Industry
- Growth Restraints for the Indian Space Industry
- Indian Launch Services Market
- End User-based Applications Enabled by Satellite-based Services
- Key Trends in Earth Observation and Communication
- Role of AI for Earth Observation Across the Value Chain
- Earth Observation (Applications and Industries)
- SATCOM New Business Models
- SATCOM India
- Satellite Navigation Market, 2020
- Navigation (NaVIC System)
- New Space Ecosystem
3. Regulatory Environment Analysis
- SATCOM Policy
- Remote Sensing Data Policy
- Recent Space Policy Announcements and Implications
- Indian Space Policy Framework: A SWOT Perspective
4. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2020
- Growth Opportunity: Growth Processes for Expanding Domestic Space Industry, 2020
- Growth Opportunity: Addressing Demand for Small Satellite Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunities: Contract Manufacturing of Launch Vehicles by ISRO and Dedicated Launch Service Providers
- International Partnerships
Companies Mentioned
- Agnikul Cosmos
- Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
- Skyroot Aerospace
- Vesta Space Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybuhvr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets