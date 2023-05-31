India Stamps Out Tobacco Imagery from Video Streaming Services, Furthers Commitment to Driving Down Tobacco Use

News provided by

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

31 May, 2023, 12:02 ET

Statement of Yolonda Richardson, Executive Vice President, Global Programs, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has published new rules to regulate depictions of tobacco use in video streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Hot Star. 

India has long been a global leader and innovator in protecting youth from tobacco use, particularly in curtailing imagery in movies that glamorizes tobacco use. Under current laws, theatrical movies, as well as movies or shows broadcast on TV, that have depictions of tobacco use must display health warnings about the harms of tobacco at the start and middle of the movie or program, and throughout the scene depicting tobacco use. The current laws also ban any form of tobacco product placement in films and TV programs. The new rules announced today extend these provisions to online streaming services, thus cutting off a key access point for Big Tobacco to young people. 

India's new rules represent the country's continued commitment to driving down prevalence of tobacco use and preventing millions of Indians, especially minors, from being exposed to the glamorization of tobacco use.

With the growing popularity of streaming services, viewers around the world are increasingly exposed to content glorifying smoking and tobacco use. India's new regulations will ensure that streaming services are not the next vehicle for Big Tobacco's aggressive targeting of Indian youth. 

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids commends Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for taking this significant step to protect public health and youth in India. This new measure will help curb marketing tactics employed by Big Tobacco that entice young people into harmful, lifelong addictions. The government's decision benefits Indian citizens' health and reaffirms India's pioneering role in tobacco control.

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

