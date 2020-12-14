India Telemedicine Markets, 2020-2025 - Leverage the COVID-19 Phase to Ramp-Up Telemedicine Infrastructure, Especially in States with High Growth Opportunity

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Telemedicine Market: Focus on Consultation Cost, Set-Up Cost, Return on Investment, Infrastructure Landscape, Global Trends, Market Opportunities, COVID-19 Impact, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the India telemedicine market, including a thorough analysis of the products and services. The study also presents detailed analysis and forecast for the India telemedicine services market by region and specialty. The report considers hardware, software, and services for estimating the overall telemedicine market size in India. However, market splits by region and specialties have been provided for consultation services.

The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the telemedicine market in India in terms of various factors using it, including regulations, technology, end-user acceptance, and others. The study provides a plethora of information on several aspects, including market competition, business models, return on investment, set-up cost, consultation costs, and other vital information with respect to the India telemedicine market.

Impact of COVID-19

This chapter encompasses a description of the current state of the telemedicine market in India, as well as the changes observed as an effect of the lockdown and social distancing norms in the country. Several parameters have been considered, including the difference in levels of adoption in the pre- and post-COVID scenario, funding scenario, reimbursement, and regulatory landscape, and the possibility of an influx of new market entrants.

This chapter will enable the readers to understand the level of impact on the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Model Analysis

This chapter comprises the following information:

Revenue Channel Analysis

This section analyzes the different business models pursued by players and in India , which is concluded in a brief comparative analysis of the strong revenue channels for existing as well as new players.

, which is concluded in a brief comparative analysis of the strong revenue channels for existing as well as new players. Value Chain Analysis

This section describes in detail the value chain for telemedicine as a whole, i.e., including the service providers, healthcare providers, hardware and software providers, and telecommunications service providers. In addition, it also describes the value chain, specifically for telemedicine service providers.



Furthermore, the chapter also discusses the emerging areas of application for telemedicine in India , the digital readiness of different states, and the future opportunities, which could be untapped with the aid of strong government support.

, the digital readiness of different states, and the future opportunities, which could be untapped with the aid of strong government support. Telemedicine Infrastructure Set-Up Cost Analysis

This section is useful to understand the amount of investment required for different levels of telemedicine setups. In addition, the chapter also provides ROI matrices and break-even analysis to analyze the profitability of the business.

Case Studies

This chapter assesses some of the key players based on their delivery and business models, collaborations, funding, offering, and operational & expansion strategies.

In addition, the report provides:

A detailed analysis and growth forecast (2020-2025) for different market segments

Recent developments and trends in India as well as the global market landscape

as well as the global market landscape Average consultation costs based on specialties

Factors promoting and inhibiting market growth

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Global Telemedicine Market Overview

3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Telemedicine Market

3.1 Key Highlights on Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Scenario

3.1.1 Evolution of Telemedicine

3.1.2 Need for Telemedicine: A View of Changing Medical Practices

3.1.3 Level of Adoption from a Pre-and Post COVID Perspective

3.1.4 Impact on Telemedicine due to COVID Related Measures (Social Distancing and WFH)

3.1.5 Competitive Landscape: Existing and New Entrant competition analysis

3.1.6 Funding Scenario

3.1.7 Reimbursement and Regulatory Scenario

3.1.8 Impact of Telemedicine on Health Systems

4 India Telemedicine Market Overview Industry Insights

4.1 India Telemedicine Market

4.1.1 Market Size and Future Potential

4.1.2 Key Industry Participants

4.1.3 Telemedicine Consultation Volume

4.1.4 Technology Landscape - India Telemedicine Market

4.1.4.1 Attempts Made to Boost Telemedicine Adoption

4.1.4.1.1 North-East

4.1.4.1.2 Odisha

4.1.4.1.3 Bihar

4.1.4.1.4 Jharkhand

4.2 Recent Developments

4.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.2.2 Product Launches (New Offerings)

4.2.3 Collaborations and Partnerships

4.2.4 Recent Funding Rounds

4.3 Government Regulations

4.3.1 Infrastructure

4.3.2 Communication and Network

4.3.3 Data Security

4.3.4 Devices

4.3.5 Resources

4.4 Reimbursement Scenarios

4.5 Telemedicine Technology Landscape

4.5.1 Key Innovation and Developments

4.5.1.1 Cloud-Based Platforms

4.5.1.2 The Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

4.5.1.3 E-Clinics

4.5.1.4 Remote Monitoring

4.5.2 Technology Providers

4.5.2.1 Data Collection, Storage, and Retrieval Platforms

4.5.2.2 Video Conferencing and Connected Care Platforms

4.5.2.3 Smart Telemedicine Platforms (Integration)

4.5.2.4 Connected Medical Devices

4.6 Telemedicine Supporting Organizations and Associations in India

4.6.1 Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

4.6.2 Telemedicine Society of India (TSI)

4.6.3 Digital Health India Association (DHIndia)

4.6.4 Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC)

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Promoting Factors

5.1.1 Increasing Support from the Government of India

5.1.2 Implementation of Work-From-Home and Social Distancing Norms

5.1.3 Increasing Internet User Base in Urban and Rural Areas

5.1.4 Increasing Interest from Doctors and Hospitals

5.2 Market Challenges

5.2.1 Data Privacy

5.2.2 Lack of Awareness Among Rural Population

5.2.3 Infrastructural Challenges

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Leverage the COVID-19 Phase to Ramp-Up Telemedicine Infrastructure, Especially in States with High Growth Opportunity

5.3.2 Setting-Up a Complete Integrated Solution Across India

5.4 Market Trends

5.4.1 Healthcare IT

5.4.2 Patient Monitoring with Telepresence Robots

5.4.3 Intelligent Diagnostics

5.4.4 Health 4.0: Information Exchange and Collaboration

6 India Telemedicine Market by Product and Services, 2020-2025

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Communication and Networking

6.1.2 Medical Devices

6.1.3 Other Devices (Telemedicine Cart, PAT, Kits, etc.)

6.2 Software

6.3 Telemedicine Consultation Services

7 India Telemedicine Market by Specialty, 2020-2025

7.1 Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders

7.2 Oncology

7.3 Psychiatry and Mental Health

7.4 Radiology

7.5 General Practices

7.6 Gynecology

7.7 Other Specialties

7.8 Market Value in Different States

8 India Telemedicine Market by Region, 2020-2025

8.1 Urban Telemedicine Market

8.1.1 Market Size and Growth Potential

8.1.2 Market Split by Specialty

8.1.3 Market Split, by City Type

8.1.4 Tier I Cities

8.1.5 Tier II Cities

8.1.6 Tier III Cities

8.1.7 Tier IV & V Cities

8.2 Rural

8.2.1 Market Size and Growth Potential

8.2.2 Market Size Split by Specialty

8.3 Market by States

9 India Telemedicine Market Competitive Landscape

9.1 Company Distribution

9.2 Market Share Analysis (Products and Consultation Services), 2018 & 2019

9.3 Growth Share Matrix, 2018 & 2019

9.3.1 Products

9.3.2 Consultation Services

10 India Telemedicine Business Model Analysis

10.1 Revenue Channel Analysis

10.2 Value Chain Analysis

10.3 Emerging Areas of Application

10.3.1 Use of Telemedicine Network for Tele-Education

10.3.2 School-Based Telemedicine E-Clinics

10.4 Future Opportunities

10.4.1 Building a Complete Digital Health Ecosystem in India for Seamless Care

10.4.2 Automating Parts of the Telemedicine Process

10.5 Readiness of Different States (In Terms of Digital Infrastructure)

11 Telemedicine Consultation Cost Analysis

11.1 General Physician Cost

11.2 Specialist Consultation

12 Telemedicine Infrastructure Set-up Cost Analysis

12.1 Basic Level

12.2 Mid-Level

12.3 Advanced Level

12.4 Return-on-Investment Analysis

12.4.1 ROI Timelines

12.4.1.1 Advanced Level Set-Up

12.4.1.2 Mid-Level Set-Up

12.4.1.3 Basic Level Set-Up

12.4.2 ROI Matrices

12.4.2.1 Advanced Level Set-Up

12.4.2.2 Mid-level Set-Up

12.4.2.3 Basic Level Set-Up

13 Case Studies (Global and India)

13.1 Teladoc

13.2 iCliniq

13.3 TeleVital

13.4 MeMD

13.5 mFine

14 Company Profiles

1mg

CVS Health (vHealth by Aetna)

Dhanush Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Lybrate

M16 Labs

MediMetry

mFine

Netdox Health (Onco.com)

Netmeds

Practo

Rijuven

Tattvan E Clinics

TeleVital

Zoylo Digithealth Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmbpky

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

